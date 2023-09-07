European Qualifiers: France stroll on, Netherlands and Hungary win

France have five wins and five clean sheets from as many European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024, while the Netherlands and Hungary both secured morale-boosting wins on Thursday.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 5 fixtures on the road to the finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Thursday's results

Group B: France 2-0 Republic of Ireland, Netherlands 3-0 Greece

Group E: Czechia 1-1 Albania, Poland 2-0 Faroe Islands

Group G: Lithuania 2-2 Montenegro, Serbia 1-2 Hungary

Group H: Kazakhstan 0-1 Finland, Denmark 4-0 San Marino, Slovenia 4-2 Northern Ireland

Latest standings

France 2-0 Republic of Ireland

France maintained their 100% start in Group B with a routine victory in Paris﻿. Aurélien Tchouameni broke the deadlock in the 19th minute at Parc des Princes with a magnificent 20-metre strike, though Les Bleus suffered a setback when Olivier Giroud was withdrawn with an injury soon afterwards.

The Milan striker's replacement Marcus Thuram doubled their lead, hitting his first international goal early in the second half. Chiedozie Ogbene headed the visitors' best chance straight at Mike Maignan, who ensured Didier Deschamps' side kept a fifth clean sheet in as many Group B matches.

Key stat: Kylian Mbappé set up the opener and has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 11 starts for France (12 goals, four assists).

Netherlands 3-0 Greece

The Netherlands cruised to victory thanks to a dominant first-half display in Eindhoven. Marten de Roon scored his first international goal to give the hosts the lead in the 17th minute, before strikes from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst gave the hosts a three-goal cushion heading in the interval.

A controlled performance in the second half ensured Ronald Koeman's side secured the three points as well as a clean sheet, moving up into in second place in Group B.

Key stat: The Netherlands have only failed to score in one of their last 19 EURO qualifying matches at home.

Serbia 1-2 Hungary

Hungary maintained their unbeaten start in Group G as Barnabás Varga and Willi Orbán helped them come from behind to win in Belgrade. The hosts took the lead when Attila Szalai put into his own net in the tenth minute but Hungary responded with two goals in as many minutes.

Varga equalised before Ádám Lang's whipped cross was converted by Orbán in the 36th minute. Serbia went in search of a leveller in the second half but Hungary goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz saved well from Dušan Vlahović and Miloš Veljković to preserve a win that takes his points three points clear in the section.

Key stat: Hungary have lost only one of their last 11 matches (W7 D3).

Elsewhere

Having earlier struck the woodwork, Robert Lewandowski took his international tally to 81 goals, a 73rd-minute penalty and a finish from open play ten minutes later helping Poland to subdue an obdurate Faroe Islands side.

Poland's Group E rivals Czechia remain unbeaten after four games, but are just a point clear at the top of a fiercely competitive section. Václav Černý put them ahead against Albania, but their guests levelled through Nedim Bajrami.

Oliver Antman scored the first goal of the September qualifiers to earn Finland a 1-0 win against their main Group H rivals Kazakhstan; the team's triumphant journey back to Helsinki is around 3,000km.

Friday's fixtures

Group A: Georgia vs Spain (18:00), Cyprus vs Scotland

Group D: Croatia vs Latvia, Türkiye vs Armenia

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein, Luxembourg vs Iceland, Slovakia vs Portugal

Saturday's fixtures

Group C: Ukraine vs England (18:00), North Macedonia vs Italy

Group F: Azerbaijan vs Belgium (15:00), Estonia vs Sweden (18:00)

Group I: Andorra vs Belarus (18:00), Kosovo vs Switzerland, Romania vs Israel

Kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated otherwise

