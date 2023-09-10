UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: Matchday 6 preview

Erling Haaland will be hungry to add to his Norway goals tally in the European Qualifiers on Tuesday, while Luciano Spalletti takes charge of his first home match as Italy coach.

All the qualifying fixtures

Matchday 6 fixtures and results

Sunday 10 September 2023

Group B: Greece 5-0 Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland 1-2 Netherlands

Group E: Faroe Islands 0-1 Moldova, Albania 2-0 Poland

Group G: Montenegro 2-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-3 Serbia

Group H: Kazakhstan 1-0 Northern Ireland, Finland 0-1 Denmark, San Marino 0-4 Slovenia



Monday 11 September 2023

Group D: Armenia 0-1 Croatia, Latvia 0-2 Wales

Group J: Iceland 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg, Slovakia 3-0 Liechtenstein

Tuesday 12 September 2023

Group A: Norway vs Georgia, Spain vs Cyprus

Group C: Italy vs Ukraine, Malta vs North Macedonia

Group F: Belgium vs Estonia, Sweden vs Austria

Group I: Israel vs Belarus, Romania vs Kosovo, Switzerland vs Andorra

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Haaland-powered Norway still hoping

Highlights: Norway 3-1 Cyprus

Star striker Erling Haaland stayed on the bench for Norway's 6-0 friendly win against Jordan on Thursday, but he and fellow Premier League star Martin Ødegaard will be crucial to coach Ståle Solbakken's plans as they welcome Georgia, hoping to boost their chances of making it to their first major finals tournament since UEFA EURO 2000.

Scotland's flying start in Group A has shaken things up considerably – Steve Clarke's men will qualify if this game ends in a draw – but Norway still have a chance of finishing in the top two after securing a first victory, against Cyprus, in June. Haaland scored twice in that one, and has four goals in his last two games for Manchester City.

Did you know? With 24 goals in 25 games, Haaland is fourth in Norway's all-time top scorers list. Two more will take him joint-second in the rankings; all-time top scorer Jørgen Juve hit 33.

What else to look out for

Luciano Spalletti's first home game as Italy coach is an encounter with Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday. On the same night, Spain will look to maintain the pressure on Group A leaders Scotland as they welcome Cyprus in Granada.

Get the EURO 2024 app