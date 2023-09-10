European Qualifiers: Denmark and Netherlands prevail, Albania down Poland

Denmark took over at the top of Group H in European Qualifying on Sunday after clinching a late win away to rivals Finland, while the Netherlands rallied to win in Dublin and Albania stunned Poland.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 6 action on the road to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.

Sunday's results

Group B: Greece 5-0 Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland 1-2 Netherlands

Group E: Faroe Islands 0-1 Moldova, Albania 2-0 Poland

Group G: Montenegro 2-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-3 Serbia

Group H: Kazakhstan 1-0 Northern Ireland, Finland 0-1 Denmark, San Marino 0-4 Slovenia

Finland 0-1 Denmark

Highlights: Finland 0-1 Denmark

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's 86th-minute strike from distance rewarded Denmark's patience and sent them top of Group H with a first qualifying away win, Kasper Hjulmand's side deposing a stubborn Finland team whose four-match run of wins and clean sheets ended in Helsinki.

Home goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky looked to have earned the Eagle-owls a point, beating away a Christian Eriksen free-kick and Christian Nørgaard's fierce effort after the visitors had introduced qualifying joint-top scorer Rasmus Højlund at the interval.

Tottenham midfielder Højbjerg made the breakthrough with a precise low drive through a crowd of players, moving his side a point clear of Finland and third-placed Kazakhstan.

Key stat: Denmark are unbeaten in ten away matches against Finland (W7 D3), last losing there in September 1966.

Elsewhere

Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Netherlands

Adam Idah's fifth-minute penalty had Republic of Ireland fans hoping for a memorable home success against the Netherlands, but Cody Gakpo converted a spot kick of his own shortly after and Wout Weghorst hit a second-half clincher to send his team second behind France in Group B, six points back with a game in hand.

Albania are the surprise leaders in Group E following a notable 2-0 victory against Poland, Jasir Asani and Mirlind Daku handing the home side their first win in the rivalry since 1953.

Aleksandar Mitrović had yet to register in three EURO 2024 qualifiers before Matchday 6, but he made up for that with a first-half hat-trick as Serbia triumphed 3-1 in Lithuania to move level with Hungary at the Group G summit, albeit having played one game more.

There was high drama in Podgorica as ten-man Montenegro clinched a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Bulgaria. Leading 1-0 at the break, the hosts lost Igor Vujačić to a second yellow card close to the hour mark and were pegged back with 11 minutes remaining, only for Stevan Jovetić to bury a winner deep in added time.

Monday's fixtures

Group D: Armenia vs Croatia (18:00), Latvia vs Wales

Group J: Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal vs Luxembourg, Slovakia vs Liechtenstein

Tuesday's fixtures

Group A: Norway vs Georgia, Spain vs Cyprus

Group C: Italy vs Ukraine, Malta vs North Macedonia

Group F: Belgium vs Estonia, Sweden vs Austria

Group I: Israel vs Belarus, Romania vs Kosovo, Switzerland vs Andorra

Kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated otherwise

