UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Matchday 8

The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024 continue on Sunday with plenty still to play for ahead of next summer's finals.

Here is a look at some of the highlights coming up on Matchday 8.

Permutations: Who needs what to qualify

Matchday 8 fixtures

Sunday 15 October 2023

Group A: Georgia vs Cyprus (15:00), Norway vs Spain

Group D: Türkiye vs Latvia, Wales vs Croatia

Group E: Czechia vs Faroe Islands (18:00), Poland vs Moldova

Group I*: Switzerland vs Belarus (18:00), Romania vs Andorra

*The match between Kosovo and Israel has been postponed.

Monday 16 October 2023

Group B: Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland, Greece vs Netherlands

Group F: Azerbaijan vs Austria (18:00), Belgium vs Sweden

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Portugal, Iceland vs Liechtenstein, Luxembourg vs Slovakia

Tuesday 17 October 2023

Group C: England vs Italy, Malta vs Ukraine

Group G: Lithuania vs Hungary, Serbia vs Montenegro

Group H: Finland vs Kazakhstan (18:00), Northern Ireland vs Slovenia, San Marino vs Denmark

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Oranje hoping to avoid Greek tragedy

Highlights: Netherlands 3-0 Greece

Netherlands sit three points behind second-place Greece, albeit with a game in hand, after their 2-1 defeat against France and that makes their return match in Athens pivotal to their chances of qualifying. Ronald Koeman's men are missing plenty of players through injury and now face a resurgent Greek side who beat Republic of Ireland 2-0 on Friday.

"The players have understood that in order to be able to qualify for the EURO, they have to go one step further," said coach Gus Poyet after that success in Dublin. "So Monday is very, very important. We will have to do a lot of things well on Monday to be able to qualify."

Did you know? Greece have only lost one of their last 18 home games, that was 1-0 against Spain in November 2021.

Group C's heavyweight clash

Highlights: Italy 1-2 England

Perhaps the most attractive-looking game of Matchday 8 sees EURO 2020 finalists England and Italy face off at Wembley. The Three Lions got an impressive 2-1 victory in Naples in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1 as they seek to qualify for a ninth EURO finals in the last ten editions of the tournament.

"We are pleased that the mentality of the players has been exceptional and that they are grasping the challenge as we try to get better and better," England coach Gareth Southgate said on the qualification campaign so far. "But we cannot just rest on where we are and we have to keep improving as a team."

Did you know? England's win over Italy in March was their first ever against the Azzurri in UEFA competition. They had previously met five times, with Italy winning four of the encounters and one draw shared between them.

Finland and Kazakhstan's crucial encounter

Highlights: Kazakhstan 0-1 Finland

After both losing their games on Matchday 7, Finland and Kazakhstan will be desperate for a victory that could reignite their hopes of finishing in the top two when they face off in Helsinki. They are currently level on 12 points in Group H, four points behind Slovenia and Denmark, who are still yet to play each other for the second time.

Finland's only previous appearance in the EURO finals was in 2020, when they were knocked out at the group stage, while Kazakhstan have never participated in a major tournament, so qualification would certainly mean the world to both nations.

Did you know? Finland have beaten Kazakhstan in all five of their previous competitive meetings, conceding just one goal in the process.

What else to look out for

Highlights: Cyprus 0-4 Norway

Norway's Erling Haaland struck twice against Cyprus last time out and will look to add to his haul of six goals in qualifying so far, but faces a tricky task against a Spain side who have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

Denmark defender Simon Kjær will break the record for the number of caps won for his country if he faces San Marino. He is currently level with goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel on 129 after reaching the landmark on Matchday 7 against Kazakhstan.

Luxembourg have never reached a EURO or World Cup finals or won four matches in any qualifying campaign. A victory over Slovakia on Monday would be their fourth in their section though, and would see them leapfrog their opponents into second place with only two matches remaining.

Get the EURO 2024 app