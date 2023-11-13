Outlook to the European Qualifier play-offs

Before the last two matchdays of the European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2024, this is an outlook of what can happen with regard to the three league paths that will be formed.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performances in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league.

LEAGUE D

League D will not form a path but the best group winner in the overall league ranking will be selected for the first slot left vacant if one of the higher leagues ends with less than four teams in the play-offs. In such case, Estonia will qualify for the play-offs.

LEAGUE C

Among the group winners, Türkiye have already qualified for the final tournament while Greece and Kazakhstan have the possibility to qualify. Therefore, one to three League C league runners-up will qualify for the play-offs together with Georgia, Greece (if not directly qualified) and Kazakhstan (if not directly qualified).

LEAGUE B

Among the group winners, Scotland have directly qualified for the final tournament, Israel and Serbia have the possibility to qualify and Bosnia and Herzegovina will certainly not qualify. Therefore, between one and three League B runners-up will qualify for the play-offs. Should League A have more than one slot vacant (the first is reserved to Estonia), one or more League B runners-up/third-ranked teams may qualify for the play-offs.

LEAGUE A

Among the group winners, Spain have qualified, Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands have the possibility to directly qualify. All other League A teams have the possibility to directly qualify but, in any case, at least one of Croatia/Wales and Czechia/Poland will not reach a direct qualification spot.

PATHS FORMATION

LEAGUE C

The League C path will be formed with one to three group winners (Georgia, Greece if not directly qualified, Kazakhstan if not directly qualified) and three to one runners-up (Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo in order of priority).

LEAGUE B

The League B path will be formed with one to three group winners (Israel if not directly qualified, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia if not directly qualified) and three to one runners-up (Finland, Ukraine if not directly qualified, Iceland, Norway in order of priority). In the scenario that one team from League B would be required to complete the League A path, a draw will be made between the relevant runners-up/third ranked League B teams to decide in which path they will play (League A or League B), irrespective of their position in the overall UEFA Nations League rankings, while the League B group winners will form part of the League B path.

LEAGUE A

The League A path will be formed with four to two League A teams. If three League A teams participate in the play-offs, Estonia will be included in the path. If two League A teams participate in the play-offs, the League B team not drawn for the League B path will be included to complete the League A path together with Estonia.

PAIRINGS

In each League path, the pairings of the semi-finals will be determined by the overall UEFA Nations League ranking: 1v4, 2v3, with the best-ranked teams playing at home.

The winning semi-finalist playing the final at home will be decided by a draw.

