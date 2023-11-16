European Qualifiers: How the play-offs are shaping up

Heading into the final two matchdays of the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024, we take a look at how the play-offs are shaping up and what could happen with the three league paths to be formed.

Twelve teams will earn play-off spots based on their performances in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. Nominally that is the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league.

STATE OF PLAY

LEAGUE D

League D will not form a path but the best group winner in the overall league ranking will be selected for the first slot left vacant if one of the higher leagues ends with fewer than four teams in the play-offs. In that instance, Estonia will qualify for the play-offs.

LEAGUE C

Among group winners, Türkiye have already booked their place in the finals while Greece and Kazakhstan could still qualify. That means between one and three League C runners-up will contest the play-offs alongside Georgia and, subject to whether or not they qualify automatically, Greece and Kazakhstan, with Luxembourg guaranteed to take one of these spots.

LEAGUE B

Among group winners, Scotland have already booked their place in the finals, Israel and Serbia could still qualify, while Bosnia and Herzegovina are out of contention. That means between one and three League B runners-up will contest the play-offs, with Finland guaranteed such a spot. Should League A have more than one slot vacant (the first is reserved for Estonia), one or more League B runners-up/third-ranked teams could qualify for the play-offs.

LEAGUE A

Among group winners, Spain have already booked their place in the finals while Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands could still qualify. All other League A teams are still in contention to qualify directly but at least one of Croatia/Wales and Czechia/Poland will not.

PATH FORMATIONS

LEAGUE C

The League C path will be formed of one to three group winners (Georgia and, subject to whether or not they qualify automatically, Greece and Kazakhstan) and one to three runners-up: Luxembourg (guaranteed), Azerbaijan, Kosovo in order of priority.

LEAGUE B

The League B path will be formed of one to three group winners (Israel if they don't qualify directly, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia if they don't qualify directly) and one to three runners-up: Finland (guaranteed play-off spot), Ukraine if not directly qualified, Iceland, Norway in order of priority.

In the scenario that one team from League B is required to complete the League A path, a draw will be made between the relevant runners-up/third-ranked League B teams to decide which path they play (League A or League B), irrespective of their position in the overall UEFA Nations League rankings. League B group winners will form part of the League B path.

LEAGUE A

The League A path will be formed of two to four League A teams. If three League A teams participate in the play-offs, Estonia will complete the quartet. If two League A teams participate in the play-offs, the League B team not drawn for the League B path will complete the League A path together with Estonia.

PAIRINGS

In each League path, the semi-final pairings will be determined by overall UEFA Nations League ranking: 1 vs 4, 2 vs 3. The best-ranked teams play at home.

The semi-final that will provide the final hosts will be determined by a draw.

Last updated Monday 13 November 12:00 CET