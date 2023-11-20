UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Matchday 10

Monday, November 20, 2023

There is one UEFA EURO 2024 finals spot up for grabs as the last round of qualifiers concludes. UEFA.com turns the spotlight on the big decider.

Wales' Kieffer Moore, Croatia captain Luka Modrić and France forward Olivier Giroud

Nineteen down, one to go. The fight for the last automatic qualifying spot for UEFA EURO 2024 will go down to the wire on Tuesday.

Croatia host Armenia knowing that anything less than victory could allow Wales to snatch a finals spot from their grasp. France have sealed their place, but after racking up 14 goals last time out they seek perfection in Greece.

Who needs what to qualify?

Matchday 10 fixtures and results

Sunday 19 November 2023

Group A: Scotland 3-3 Norway, Spain 3-1 Georgia
Group F: Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan, Sweden 2-0 Estonia
Group G: Hungary 3-1 Montenegro, Serbia 2-2 Bulgaria
Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Slovakia, Liechtenstein 0-1 Luxembourg, Portugal 2-0 Iceland

Monday 20 November 2023

Group C: North Macedonia vs England, Ukraine vs Italy
Group E: Albania vs Faroe Islands, Czechia vs Moldova
Group H: Northern Ireland vs Denmark, San Marino vs Finland, Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France
Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye
Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Croatia out to deny Wales

Croatia are within sight of the finals but as they welcome Armenia on Tuesday, Zlatko Dalić's side will be well aware that their task is not a simple one. Drop points in Zagreb and Wales could steal the runners-up spot in Group D. "Now we are in the situation we wished for, where it is in our hands," said Dalić after his side’s 2-0 win in Latvia on Saturday. "We should be satisfied, but not get carried away. The next step awaits us in Zagreb."

Wales boss Rob Page knows that if Croatia drop points his team can qualify, but only if they beat section-toppers Türkiye. Midfielder Ethan Ampadu said: "We are always good at bouncing back and on Tuesday we need to control what we can control and get the result we need and maybe we will get a little bit of luck along the way."

Did you know?
Croatia have missed only one EURO final tournament since independence, failing to make the cut for EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Highlights: Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia

What else to look out for

