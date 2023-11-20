UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Matchday 10

Nineteen down, one to go. The fight for the last automatic qualifying spot for UEFA EURO 2024 will go down to the wire on Tuesday.

Croatia host Armenia knowing that anything less than victory could allow Wales to snatch a finals spot from their grasp. France have sealed their place, but after racking up 14 goals last time out they seek perfection in Greece.

Who needs what to qualify?

Matchday 10 fixtures and results

Sunday 19 November 2023

Group A: Scotland 3-3 Norway, Spain 3-1 Georgia

Group F: Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan, Sweden 2-0 Estonia

Group G: Hungary 3-1 Montenegro, Serbia 2-2 Bulgaria

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Slovakia, Liechtenstein 0-1 Luxembourg, Portugal 2-0 Iceland



Monday 20 November 2023

Group C: North Macedonia vs England, Ukraine vs Italy

Group E: Albania vs Faroe Islands, Czechia vs Moldova

Group H: Northern Ireland vs Denmark, San Marino vs Finland, Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France

Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye

Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Croatia out to deny Wales

Croatia are within sight of the finals but as they welcome Armenia on Tuesday, Zlatko Dalić's side will be well aware that their task is not a simple one. Drop points in Zagreb and Wales could steal the runners-up spot in Group D. "Now we are in the situation we wished for, where it is in our hands," said Dalić after his side’s 2-0 win in Latvia on Saturday. "We should be satisfied, but not get carried away. The next step awaits us in Zagreb."

Wales boss Rob Page knows that if Croatia drop points his team can qualify, but only if they beat section-toppers Türkiye. Midfielder Ethan Ampadu said: "We are always good at bouncing back and on Tuesday we need to control what we can control and get the result we need and maybe we will get a little bit of luck along the way."

Did you know?

Croatia have missed only one EURO final tournament since independence, failing to make the cut for EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Highlights: Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia

What else to look out for

Portugal have set the bar high by finishing their campaign with a 100% record from ten games, but France can match that percentage if they make it eight wins from eight in Greece on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappé has scored nine goals in this campaign, but even he will struggle to eclipse Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, who looks set to be the European Qualifiers' top scorer with 14.

