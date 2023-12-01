Askhat Tagybergen tops fan vote for goal of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Askhat Tagybergen's equaliser for Kazakhstan against Denmark has been voted by fans as the best goal of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

The top ten goals from across the European Qualifiers were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Tagybergen's thumping drive from distance ranked eighth among the UEFA Technical Observers but it curried more favour with the fans, seeing off two challengers from Albania. Jasir Asani's long-range effort against Poland came in second with Kristjan Asllani's curling effort off the underside of the Faroe Islands bar completing the fans' top three.

Fans' favourite goal of EURO 2024 qualifying

1 Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark) – Matchday 2, 26/03/2023 (eighth in official list)

2 Jasir Asani (Albania 2-0 Poland) – Matchday 6, 10/11/23 (seventh in official list)

3 Kristjan Asllani (Faroe Islands 1-3 Albania) – Matchday 4, 20/06/23 (fifth in official list)