UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Askhat Tagybergen tops fan vote for goal of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying

Friday, December 1, 2023

Askhat Tagybergen's stunning effort for Kazakhstan against Denmark has won the fan vote for the best goal of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

Askhat Tagybergen wheels away after his sensational strike against Denmark
Askhat Tagybergen wheels away after his sensational strike against Denmark Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Askhat Tagybergen's equaliser for Kazakhstan against Denmark has been voted by fans as the best goal of UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

The top ten goals from across the European Qualifiers were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote.

Tagybergen's thumping drive from distance ranked eighth among the UEFA Technical Observers but it curried more favour with the fans, seeing off two challengers from Albania. Jasir Asani's long-range effort against Poland came in second with Kristjan Asllani's curling effort off the underside of the Faroe Islands bar completing the fans' top three.

Fans' favourite goal of EURO 2024 qualifying

1 Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark) – Matchday 2, 26/03/2023 (eighth in official list)

2 Jasir Asani (Albania 2-0 Poland) – Matchday 6, 10/11/23 (seventh in official list)

3 Kristjan Asllani (Faroe Islands 1-3 Albania) – Matchday 4, 20/06/23 (fifth in official list)

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, December 1, 2023

Selected for you

European Qualifiers: Top ten goals
Live 24/11/2023

European Qualifiers: Top ten goals

UEFA's Technical Observer panel have selected their top ten goals.
Best EURO 2024 qualifiers?
Live 23/11/2023

Best EURO 2024 qualifiers?

Take a look back at some of the best games from the European Qualifiers for EURO 2024.