EURO 2024 play-off final preview: Who will fill the last slots in Germany?

Wales are looking for a change of fortune as they take on Poland in Cardiff, Ukraine must overcome Iceland to make it to UEFA EURO 2024, while Georgia are dreaming of a first-ever major final tournament as they welcome former champions Greece.

EURO 2024 play-off finals Path A: Wales vs Poland (20:45)

Path B: Ukraine vs Iceland (20:45)

Path C: Georgia vs Greece (18:00) All games will be played on Tuesday 26 March. All times CET.

Since beating Poland 2-0 in their first encounter, at Cardiff City's former home Ninian Park in 1973, Wales have not won a game against their play-off final opponents (D2 L7), but after a rousing 4-1 victory against Finland, manager Rob Page is buzzing, saying: "Bring on Tuesday," he said. Captain Ben Davies acknowledges that Poland will be "a tough game" but hopes home advantage will count for something: "We've played against some good teams here and got some good results, and we have to use that experience."

Robert Lewandowski was not concerned that he was not among the scorers in Poland's 5-1 play-off semi-final win against ten-man Estonia, and felt home advantage may be overstated. "Wales are at home and they will be under big pressure," he said. "There is a last step to be made and I believe we can do it."

Key stat

Lewandowski has an extra reason to want to reach the finals; on 147 international appearances, he will potentially hit the 150 mark if he goes to Germany.

2022 highlights: Wales 0-1 Poland

EURO 2024 group stage line-up Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Group F: Türkiye, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czechia

Both of Ukraine's previous 'home' games against Iceland ended 1-1, but as the sides prepare to meet again in Wroclaw, Poland, victory is the target for both sides. Roman Yaremchuk scored one goal and set up another for Artem Dovbyk as Ukraine squeezed past Bosnia and Herzegovina in the semi-finals, some personnel changes making the difference according to coach Serhiy Rebrov: "We introduced another striker and that was a good move. This game showed the character of our players and our nation."

Iceland had a comfortable passage to the final despite falling behind in their eventual 4-1 defeat of Israel. Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson hit a hat-trick to the delight of his coach Åge Hareide, who said: "We were lacking goals earlier in qualification; now we have Albert Gudmundsson back, and he showed that he's a class player." Ukraine are tough customers, but the Norwegian coach is hopeful, adding: "We have a hard-working side, and a skilful side."

Key stat

Ukraine they have reached the World Cup or EURO play-off finals seven times but only won once, against Slovenia to reach EURO 2016.

2016 highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Iceland

EURO 2024: All you need to know

Georgia's fans roared them to the final as Budu Zivzivadze struck twice in their semi-final win against Luxembourg, but Greece may represent an even tougher task for Willy Sagnol's side. Passionate support in Tbilisi will doubtless encourage Georgia, but the French coach knows they must play better to make it to their first-ever EURO: "We have to improve the quality of our play, because [Greece] will come to Tbilisi with a high motivation and confidence."

Greece secured the biggest win of the play-off semi-finals – 5-0 against Kazakhstan – but coach Gustavo Poyet knows he needs to work on his team's mindset. "I know the mentality of Greek people – sometimes they are too down, sometimes they are too high. We need to control the emotions." EURO 2024 is a tournament full of significance for Greece, 20 years on from their landmark triumph at the 2004 finals.

Key stat

Georgia have yet to win in nine senior encounters with Greece: D2 L7.

Highlights: Georgia 0-2 Greece

Get the EURO app!