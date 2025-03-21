European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Matchday 2

The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got under way on Friday 21 March as nations from around the continent began their quest to reach the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

UEFA.com picks out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for on Matchday 2.

European Qualifiers lowdown

Matchday 2 fixtures

Monday 24 March

Group G: Lithuania vs Finland (18:00), Poland vs Malta

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Romania

Group K: Albania vs Andorra, England vs Latvia

Tuesday 25 March

Group I: Moldova vs Estonia (18:00), Israel vs Norway

Group J: North Macedonia vs Wales, Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan

Group L: Gibraltar vs Czechia, Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

What to look out for

Thomas Tuchel's England reign begins

Tuchel: 'Being England national coach is special'

Over five months after his appointment was announced, Thomas Tuchel finally took charge of his first game as England coach when the Three Lions beat Albania 2-0 on Friday.

Given their recent near misses with defeats in the EURO 2020 and EURO 2024 finals, along with the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, the expectation is that England will again be among the favourites to go all the way next summer, and Tuchel will be hoping for a positive start to his reign so that belief can begin to grow.

It will be intriguing to see how the German tactician sets up his team, and he certainly has a wealth of options to pick from among an extremely exciting pool of English talent. Latvia are the next visitors to Wembley Stadium in Group K on Monday.

Wales go for two in a row

Craig Bellamy's Welsh pride

After going 64 years without qualifying, Wales finally made it to a World Cup finals at Qatar 2022, where they were knocked out in the group stage with one point from their three games.

That experience has no doubt left them hungry for more, and Craig Bellamy's side will be hopeful they can be among the 16 UEFA nations booking their flights to North America next year. They got off to a positive start in Group J with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan, and will be hoping for more of the same against North Macedonia.

Bellamy, who never made it to a major tournament finals as a player for Wales, guided his team through an unbeaten Nations League campaign to win Group B4, and he is full of optimism over the Dragons' chances of securing World Cup qualification again. "I'm really looking forward to this," he said. "I'm excited to work with the group. We're all just looking forward to it. I genuinely feel this is a group we want to go and win."

Robert Lewandowski's last hurrah?

Robert Lewandowski great Poland goals

At 36 years of age, there is a chance 2026 will be iconic striker Robert Lewandowski's last World Cup if his Poland side can make it there. With a total of 85 goals in 157 appearances for his country after the winner against Lithuania on Friday, the Barcelona forward will, as ever, be hungry to add to that tally when his team continue their quest by hosting Malta in Group G on Monday.

"One day, maybe I'll wake up and think maybe it's time to think about retiring from international duty," Lewandowski said after Poland's disappointing EURO 2024 campaign. "But today I feel and I see that this team has a future, that despite this European Championship we have built something here. I see the potential in this team. I see a lot of young players emerging."

Elsewhere

Erling Haaland was back among the goals as Norway cruised to a 5-0 victory over Moldova on Matchday 1 in Group I, and the Manchester City forward will be hoping for more of the same against Israel on Tuesday.

Czechia have taken part in the last eight EURO final tournaments but you have to go back to 2006 for the last time they graced the World Cup finals. After narrowly beating the Faroe Islands on Matchday 1, Gibraltar are next up as they look to end that streak.

Matchday 1 results

Friday 21 March

Group G: Malta 0-1 Finland, Poland 1-0 Lithuania

Group H: Cyprus 2-0 San Marino, Romania 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group K: England 2-0 Albania, Andorra 0-1 Latvia

Saturday 22 March

Group I: Moldova 0-5 Norway, Israel 2-1 Estonia

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia, Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan

Group L: Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar, Czechia 2-1 Faroe Islands