European Qualifiers: Wales beat Kazakhstan, England win opener, Lewandowski leaves it late

Wales got off to a winning start, Thomas Tuchel tasted victory in his first game at the England helm while Robert Lewandowski scored a landmark goal as the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup started on Friday.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 1 action.

Qualifying lowdown

Matchday 1 results

Friday 21 March

Group G: Malta 0-1 Finland, Poland 1-0 Lithuania

Group H: Cyprus 2-0 San Marino, Romania 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group K: England 2-0 Albania, Andorra 0-1 Latvia

Saturday 22 March

Group I: Moldova 0-5 Norway, Israel 2-1 Estonia

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia, Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan

Group L: Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar, Czechia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Bellamy's run goes on



Highlights: Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan

Wales are now seven games unbeaten under coach Craig Bellamy after they got their Group J campaign off to winning start with victory over Kazakhstan. Dan James scrambled home in the ninth minute to give the hosts an early lead, but they were pegged back from the penalty spot as Kazakhstan's Askhat Tagybergen kept his cool to level before half-time. After the break, though, the Dragons asserted their dominance, with Ben Davies immediately heading in from a corner before Rabbi Matondo came off the bench to net his first goal for his country in stoppage time and cap off a satisfactory evening for the majority inside the Cardiff City Stadium.

Youth and experience pave way for England

Highlights: England 2-0 Albania

Goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and captain Harry Kane ensured Thomas Tuchel was victorious in his first game as England coach. One of two debutants named in an ultimately unbreached England defence at Wembley, the other being Dan Burn, 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly became the youngest-ever player to score on their first England appearance when he ran on to Jude Bellingham's through ball in the 20th minute. Albania exerted more pressure in the second half, particularly after the introduction of forward Armando Broja, but Kane finished with characteristic composure to restore some calm in the 77th minute.

Lewandowski edges Poland to victory

Highlights: Poland 1-0 Lithuania

Poland endured a largely frustrating evening at home Lithuania but, not for the first time, their relentless striker Robert Lewandowski came to their rescue. The visitors held out until the 81st minute but were then unsettled by Jakub Kamiński's mazy dribble and lay-off to Lewandowski, whose drive deflected over Edvinas Gertmonas to take him outright third in the list of Europe's all-time top international goalscorers with 85 goals. Though late, the breakthrough for Michał Probierz's men was deserved as they racked up 24 shots in Warsaw.

Best of the rest

Cyprus forward Ioannis Pittas scored the first goal of the qualifying campaign, his deflected 55th-minute effort finally puncturing stubborn resistance from visitors San Marino and setting his country on the road to a 2-0 victory.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have only reached one final tournament, the 2014 World Cup, but they made an impressive start this time around as Armin Gigović put the finishing touch on a flowing move to earn three points away to Romania.

Norway had five different scorers in their 5-0 victory in Moldova, with Julian Ryerson, Erling Haaland, Thelo Aasgaard, Alexander Sørloth and Aron Dønnum all netting in their impressive start.

Matchday 2 fixtures

Monday 24 March

Group G: Lithuania vs Finland, Poland vs Malta

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Romania

Group K: Albania vs Andorra, England vs Latvia

Tuesday 25 March:

Group I: Moldova vs Estonia, Israel vs Norway

Group J: North Macedonia vs Wales, Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan

Group L: Gibraltar vs Czechia, Montenegro vs Faroe Islands