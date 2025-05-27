European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Matchdays 3 & 4

The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got under way on in March, but Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia have some catching up to do as they target a trip to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

UEFA.com picks out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for in the second set of fixtures.

European Qualifiers lowdown

Matchday 3 fixtures

Friday 6 June 2025

Group I: Estonia vs Israel, Norway vs Italy

Group J: North Macedonia vs Belgium, Wales vs Liechtenstein

Group L: Czechia vs Montenegro, Gibraltar vs Croatia

Saturday 7 June 2025

Group G: Malta vs Lithuania (18:00), Finland vs Netherlands

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino (15:00), Austria vs Romania

Group K: Andorra vs England (18:00), Albania vs Serbia

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

What to look out for

Italy face daunting start in Oslo

Shaken by a last-16 loss from UEFA EURO 2024, Italy have more thinking to do following their UEFA Nations League quarter-final exit to Germany, a 2-1 home loss followed by a 3-3 draw in Dortmund, in which they trailed 3-0 at the break. "We will build again after evaluating what happened," said coach Luciano Spalletti. "Games give you something to respond to."

Their opening Group I game pits them against the competition's top scorers so far. "If someone had said we would get six points and a 9-2 goal difference from our first games, we would have taken it," said Norway forward Alexander Sørloth. Martin Ødegaard provided assists for four of those goals, and is up for a battle with the Azzurri. "I don't know how they feel, but we're looking forward to it," said the Arsenal man. "It's going to be good."

Highlights: Israel 2-4 Norway

Skopje the first stop for Belgium

Under new management since Rudi Garcia took over from Domenico Tedesco in January, Belgium made it through their League A/B play-off in the Nations League, scoring three in the final 20 minutes against Ukraine in the second leg to make up for a 3-1 away loss three days earlier. "I have learned a little Dutch and said 'We did it' to the players in the dressing room afterwards," said the French boss. "A good foundation has now been laid. We can go a long way from that."

Romelu Lukaku scored three goals over the two legs, two of them laid on by Kevin De Bruyne. "They are the leaders of the team," said Garcia. A 22-year-old De Bruyne scored (and Lukaku, then 19, was on the bench) when Belgium last visited North Macedonia, winning 2-0 in 2013. They may not find the going so easy this time; Blagoje Milevski's side are unbeaten in six home games (W3 D3), Italy and England both held to 1-1 draws in Skopje during that run.

Highlights: North Macedonia 1-1 Wales

Dutch get started in Helsinki

Netherlands' Nations League quarter-final exit to Spain was a heartbreaker, the Oranje drawing 2-2 at home and then 3-3 in Valencia before losing on penalties. Defeat was a blow for Ronald Koeman's side, but the coach maintained that there were positives to be taken from going toe-to-toe with the European champions. "We were eliminated, but we also gained a lot because of the way we played," he explained.

They will hope to take those positive thoughts into their Group G opener against Finland. The Oranje have yet to lose a competitive game in Helsinki (W4 D1), last visiting in 2011. Under new Danish coach Jacob Friis, Finland ended a long wait for a win with a 1-0 success against Malta on Matchday 1 then let a 2-0 lead slip when they drew against Lithuania three days later. Some in the Finnish media questioned the coach's lack of passion, but Friis insisted cool heads were key to reviving his side: "This is not about shouting."

Highlights: Lithuania 2-2 Finland

Elsewhere

Both on six points, the top two in Group L meet as Czechia face Montenegro in Prague. Home boss Ivan Hašek acknowledged that his side's wins against the Faroe Islands and Gibraltar were "mandatory points"; Montenegro will be more of a test for a team aiming for their first World Cup since 2006.

Croatia missed out on the Nations League finals, but Franjo Ivanović, 21, hopes a new generation is emerging, and Zlatko Dalić may give youth its day when his side kick off against Gibraltar. "We can achieve similar things to what Croatia have done in recent years," said Union SG forward Ivanović.

New England manager Thomas Tuchel will look to maintain his winning start in Group K as his side take on Andorra, while Craig Bellamy has a chance to extend his unbeaten start as Wales coach to nine games when his side welcome Liechtenstein.

Matchday 4 fixtures

Monday 9 June 2025

Group I : Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova

Group J: Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia (16:00), Belgium vs Wales

Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia

Tuesday 10 June 2025

Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta

Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria

Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra