European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Matchday 4
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia have some catching up to do as the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue.
The European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup got under way in March, but Italy, Netherlands, Belgium and Croatia have some catching up to do as they target a trip to the United States, Mexico and Canada.
UEFA.com picks out the key storylines to look out for on Matchday 4.
Matchday 4 fixtures
Monday 9 June 2025
Group I : Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova
Group J: Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia (16:00), Belgium vs Wales
Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia
Tuesday 10 June 2025
Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta
Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria
Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra
All games 20:45 CET unless stated
What to look out for
Belgium face tough task against Wales
There will be some lingering disappointment for Belgium after Ezgjan Alioski's late equaliser ensured that they only took a point from their campaign opener against North Macedonia. But improving on that result will be no small feat against Wales, who have been buoyed by a strong start to qualifying – taking two wins and one draw from three outings – and can call upon the enduring inspiration offered by their memorable quarter-final victory over Belgium during their historic UEFA EURO 2016 campaign.
Italy hoping to get off the mark
Italy would have hoped to bounce back from Nations League quarter-final disappointment as their qualifying campaign kicked off, but the Azzurri were instead pegged back as Norway put on an attacking exhibition to win 3-0 in Oslo. "We can only go back to the dressing room and take note of tonight's performance," said goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. They will hope those reflections inspire a better performance against Moldova, who are also without a win so far.
Netherlands confident after dominant win
Netherlands opened their Group G campaign with an assured victory in Helsinki, Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries striking in the first-half, while a stubborn defensive effort meant Mark Flekken enjoyed a quiet evening in goal. Matchday 4 opponents Malta travel to Groningen having secured their first point of the campaign against Lithuania, but Ronald Koeman's men will have every belief that they can carry on their momentum and close the gap on group leaders Poland.
Elsewhere
- Czechia aim to extend their perfect start and forward Patrik Schick hopes to maintain his place as top scorer as they take on Croatia, who powered past Gibraltar as their campaign kicked off on Matchday 3.
- The top-scoring team Norway will hope to continue their goalscoring exploits away at Estonia, with three-goal forwards Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth among those leading the chase to catch Schick in the race for top scorer.
- After securing two wins from their opening two games, Poland face arguably their toughest test yet in Finland, who had made a strong start (one win, one draw) before falling to Netherlands.