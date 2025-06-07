European Qualifiers: England squeeze past Andorra, Netherlands dominate in Helsinki

England extended their 100% record under Thomas Tuchel while Netherlands kick started their campaign with a confident victory in Helsinki.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 3 action.

Qualifying lowdown

Saturday 7 June

Group G: Malta 0-0 Lithuania, Finland 0-2 Netherlands

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 San Marino, Austria 2-1 Romania

Group K: Andorra 0-1 England, Albania 0-0 Serbia

Highlights: Andorra 0-1 England

England's perfect start under Thomas Tuchel continued with a narrow victory in Barcelona. The visitors dominated possession but struggled to find a way through a resilient Andorra back line as Iker Álvarez made decisive saves to deny Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham in the first half. Harry Kane then broke the deadlock in the 50th minute as Madueke pounced on Álvarez's clearance and sent the ball back across goal. This proved to be the winner, though Eberechi Eze subsequently tested the Andorran goalkeeper with a close-range header, while Ezri Konsa made a key block at the other end.

Highlights: Finland 0-2 Netherlands

Defeated Nations League quarter-finalists Netherlands kicked off their qualifying campaign with a stylish win in Helsinki. The Oranje wasted no time in opening their account for the campaign, Memphis Depay running onto a loose back pass and finishing confidently in the sixth minute, thereby denying Lukas Hrádecký a clean sheet on his 100th international appearance. Another cultured finish doubled the Dutch lead in the 23rd minute, Denzel Dumfries turning in Cody Gakpo's precise cross, and the visitors remained in charge in the second half, Depay coming close to a second while Mark Flekken was largely untroubled in the Netherlands goal.

Austria kicked off their Group H campaign with victory in Vienna. Christoph Baumgartner was denied at close range by Horațiu Moldovan, who also palmed over Romano Schmid's effort, but the Romania goalkeeper had no answer to Michael Gregoritsch's thumping volley before the interval. Marcel Sabitzer's deflected effort doubled Austria's advantage on the hour before although it took a superb one-handed stop from Patrick Pentz to keep out another deflected effort, from Adrian Șut, meaning Florin Tănase's last-gasp header came too late for Romania.

Best of the rest

Edin Džeko scored his 68th international goal as Bosnia and Herzegovina continued their perfect start with a 1-0 win against San Marino.

Albania increased their points tally to four from three games as they drew 0-0 with Serbia, who were playing their first match of the campaign.

Malta picked up their first point in Group G with a goalless draw against Lithuania.

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 San Marino

Friday 6 June

Group I: Estonia 1-3 Israel, Norway 3-0 Italy

Group J: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium, Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Group L: Czechia 2-0 Montenegro, Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia

Norway 3-0 Italy

Highlights: Norway 3-0 Italy

Norway stayed perfect in Group I with a brilliant 3-0 win over Italy in Oslo. Antonio Nusa was the star of the show in the first half, setting up Alexander Sørloth's opener before finishing off a beautiful solo goal with a powerful strike.

Erling Haaland scored his 41st international goal to make it three before the break, and Norway comfortably defended their lead, restricting Italy to just one shot on target.

North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium

Highlights: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium

A stunning late equaliser from Ezgjan Alioski ensured North Macedonia remain unbeaten in Group J, coming away with a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Skopje.

Maxim De Cuyper had put Belgium ahead in the 28th minute after pouncing on a rebound, but Alioski produced a fine volley in the 86th to leave his team on five points from three games.

Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Wales secured a comfortable victory over Liechtenstein to make it seven points from three games and stretch coach Craig Bellamy's unbeaten streak at the helm to nine matches.

Joe Rodon scored his first international goal with a fine header to put the hosts 1-0 up on 40 minutes, with Harry Wilson doubling the advantage in the second period after meeting Jay Dasilva's fine cross. Kieffer Moore rounded off the scoring with a tap-in from close range.

Best of the rest

Veteran winger Ivan Perišić starred for Croatia with a goal and three assists as his side eased past Gibraltar to win their first game in Group L.

Patrik Schick remains the top scorer in qualifying as he netted again to make it four goals in three games for Czechia in their win over Montenegro.

Israel came from behind against Estonia to claim their second win of the campaign. Mattias Käit put the hosts ahead after half-an-hour but a Dan Biton double and a late Mohammad Abu Fani penalty secured victory for the visitors. ﻿

Matchday 4 fixtures

Monday 9 June

Group I: Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova

Group J: Belgium vs Wales, Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia (16:00)

Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia

Tuesday 10 June

Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta

Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria

Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra