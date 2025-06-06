Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

European Qualifiers: Norway beat Italy, Wales and Czechia win

Friday, June 6, 2025

Three first-half goals were enough for Norway to defeat Italy, while Wales also won but Belgium were denied late on by North Macedonia.

Norway made it three wins out of three in Group I by beating Italy
Norway made it three wins out of three in Group I by beating Italy NTB/AFP via Getty Images

A superb first-half performance saw Norway make it three wins out of three in Group I as they defeated Italy, while Belgium were denied by North Macedonia and Wales saw off Liechtenstein.

UEFA.com wraps up the action from Friday's Matchday 3 matches.

Qualifying lowdown

Friday 6 June

Group I: Estonia 1-3 Israel, Norway 3-0 Italy
Group J: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium, Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein
Group L: Czechia 2-0 Montenegro, Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia

Norway 3-0 Italy

Antonio Nusa celebrates his brilliant goal for Norway against Italy
Antonio Nusa celebrates his brilliant goal for Norway against ItalyNTB/AFP via Getty Images

Norway stayed perfect in Group I with a brilliant 3-0 win over Italy in Oslo. Antonio Nusa was the star of the show in the first half, setting up Alexander Sørloth’s opener before finishing off a beautiful solo goal with a powerful strike.

Erling Haaland scored his 41st international goal to make it three before the break, and Norway comfortably defended their lead, restricting Italy to just one shot on target.

North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium

A stunning late equaliser from Ezgjan Alioski ensured North Macedonia remain unbeaten in Group J, coming away with a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Skopje.

Maxim De Cuyper had put Belgium ahead in the 28th minute after pouncing on a rebound, but Alioski produced a fine volley in the 86th to leave his team on five points from three games.

Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Wales eased to a home win over Liechtenstein
Wales eased to a home win over LiechtensteinAFP via Getty Images

Wales secured a comfortable victory over Liechtenstein to make it seven points from three games and stretch coach Craig Bellamy's unbeaten streak at the helm to nine matches.

Joe Rodon scored his first international goal with a fine header to put the hosts 1-0 up on 40 minutes, with Harry Wilson doubling the advantage in the second period after meeting Jay Dasilva's fine cross. Kieffer Moore rounded off the scoring with a tap-in from close range.

Best of the rest

  • Veteran winger Ivan Perišić starred for Croatia with a goal and three assists as his side eased past Gibraltar to win their first game in Group L.
  • Patrik Schick remains the top scorer in qualifying as he netted again to make it four goals in three games for Czechia in their win over Montenegro.
  • Israel came from behind against Estonia to claim their second win of the campaign. Mattias Käit put the hosts ahead after half-an-hour but a Dan Biton double and a late Mohammad Abu Fani penalty secured victory for the visitors.

Saturday's Matchday 3 fixtures

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated

Group G: Malta vs Lithuania (18:00), Finland vs Netherlands
Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino (15:00), Austria vs Romania
Group K: Andorra vs England (18:00), Albania vs Serbia

Matchday 4 fixtures

Monday 9 June

Group I: Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova
Group J: Belgium vs Wales, Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia (16:00)
Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia

Tuesday 10 June

Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta
Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria
Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, June 6, 2025