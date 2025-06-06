European Qualifiers: Norway beat Italy, Wales and Czechia win
Friday, June 6, 2025
Article summary
Three first-half goals were enough for Norway to defeat Italy, while Wales also won but Belgium were denied late on by North Macedonia.
Article top media content
Article body
A superb first-half performance saw Norway make it three wins out of three in Group I as they defeated Italy, while Belgium were denied by North Macedonia and Wales saw off Liechtenstein.
UEFA.com wraps up the action from Friday's Matchday 3 matches.
Friday 6 June
Group I: Estonia 1-3 Israel, Norway 3-0 Italy
Group J: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium, Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein
Group L: Czechia 2-0 Montenegro, Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia
Norway stayed perfect in Group I with a brilliant 3-0 win over Italy in Oslo. Antonio Nusa was the star of the show in the first half, setting up Alexander Sørloth’s opener before finishing off a beautiful solo goal with a powerful strike.
Erling Haaland scored his 41st international goal to make it three before the break, and Norway comfortably defended their lead, restricting Italy to just one shot on target.
A stunning late equaliser from Ezgjan Alioski ensured North Macedonia remain unbeaten in Group J, coming away with a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Skopje.
Maxim De Cuyper had put Belgium ahead in the 28th minute after pouncing on a rebound, but Alioski produced a fine volley in the 86th to leave his team on five points from three games.
Wales secured a comfortable victory over Liechtenstein to make it seven points from three games and stretch coach Craig Bellamy's unbeaten streak at the helm to nine matches.
Joe Rodon scored his first international goal with a fine header to put the hosts 1-0 up on 40 minutes, with Harry Wilson doubling the advantage in the second period after meeting Jay Dasilva's fine cross. Kieffer Moore rounded off the scoring with a tap-in from close range.
Best of the rest
- Veteran winger Ivan Perišić starred for Croatia with a goal and three assists as his side eased past Gibraltar to win their first game in Group L.
- Patrik Schick remains the top scorer in qualifying as he netted again to make it four goals in three games for Czechia in their win over Montenegro.
- Israel came from behind against Estonia to claim their second win of the campaign. Mattias Käit put the hosts ahead after half-an-hour but a Dan Biton double and a late Mohammad Abu Fani penalty secured victory for the visitors.
Saturday's Matchday 3 fixtures
All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated
Group G: Malta vs Lithuania (18:00), Finland vs Netherlands
Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs San Marino (15:00), Austria vs Romania
Group K: Andorra vs England (18:00), Albania vs Serbia
Matchday 4 fixtures
Monday 9 June
Group I: Estonia vs Norway, Italy vs Moldova
Group J: Belgium vs Wales, Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia (16:00)
Group L: Faroe Islands vs Gibraltar, Croatia vs Czechia
Tuesday 10 June
Group G: Finland vs Poland, Netherlands vs Malta
Group H: Romania vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Austria
Group K: Latvia vs Albania, Serbia vs Andorra