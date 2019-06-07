EURO qualifying: Spain and Ukraine cruise

GROUP A

Montenegro 1-1 Kosovo

The visitors remain unbeaten in 13 matches (W8 D5) but might have hoped for a better result against their neighbours after Arbër Zeneli's ball set up Milot Rashica to nod them in front. Stefan Mugoša levelled for the hosts midway through the second half, getting down low to head in from a cross.

Patrik Schick struck twice for the Czechs ©AFP/Getty Images

Czech Republic 2-1 Bulgaria

Patrik Schick was the hero for the Czech Republic as they recovered from conceding an early Ismail Isa header to claim a maiden win in this section. The Roma forward scored either side of the break and also headed against the bar in a dynamic display.

GROUP B

Ukraine 5-0 Serbia

Serbia never recovered after Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsygankov struck twice in the space of two first-half minutes, any lingering resolve disintegrating after Yevhen Konolyanka made it 3-0 within seconds of the restart. Roman Yaremchuk's first international goal, and a second of the night for Konoplyanka, completed an impressive win.

Lithuania 1-1 Luxembourg

Luxembourg missed the chance to secure a double against Lithuania due to Arvydas Novikovas's stunning 74th-minute strike. The visitors appeared in control when Gerson Rodrigues fired them in front, and the home side also had Saulius Mikoliūnas sent off, but Valdas Urbonas's men earned their first point in the section despite also losing Modestas Vorobjovas to a second yellow card in added time.

GROUP D



Georgia 3-0 Gibraltar

Georgia put their first points on the board at the third attempt after a thoroughly dominant performance, though they had to wait until the half-hour mark for Valerian Gvilia's toe-poked opener. Substitute Giorgi Papunashvili pounced after the break, before a Vato Arveladze penalty rounded off the win.

Shane Duffy after levelling for Ireland ©Sportsfile

Denmark 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Denmark were made to rue a string of missed chances as Ireland cemented their place at the top of the group with a crucial point. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's 76th-minute header offered hope for the profligate hosts, but Ireland refused to buckle and snatched a draw late on when Shane Duffy nodded in.

GROUP F

Sweden got three against Malta ©AFP

Sweden 3-0 Malta

Sweden eased to victory against Malta – their 12th in a row against the islanders. Robin Quaison got the first after Marcus Berg's shot was saved, and Berg laid on the second early in the second period with a brilliant back-flick for Viktor Claesson. Substitute Alexander Isak got the late third for the home side.

Norway 2-2 Romania

Tarik Elyounoussi profited from a loose ball following a Martin Ødegaard shot to put the hosts in front on 56 minutes, and Real Madrid player Ødegaard got his first international goal soon afterwards. However, it eventually went sour for Norway: Claudiu Keșerü headed Romania back into the game, and the No13 pounced on a deflected shot to level late on.

Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain

Spain's defenders came to the fore as the Roja made it three wins from three in Group F. Skipper Sergio Ramos got the opener, before full-back Jesús Navas made it two. Klæmint Olsen pulled one back, only for keeper Teitur Gestsson to then score an unfortunate own goal. José Luis Gayà hit the fourth with a brilliant chip as Spain ran out comfortable winners.

GROUP G

Eran Zahavi: seven qualifing goals already ©AFP/Getty Images

Latvia 0-3 Israel

Eran Zahavi continued his remarkable start to the European Qualifiers with a second consecutive hat-trick for Israel. The Guangzhou forward was irrepressible in Riga as he took his Group G tally to seven goals from three games – having scored all but one of his team's efforts.

North Macedonia 0-1 Poland

Poland maintained their 100% start to the qualifiers but were made to work hard away to North Macedonia, who claimed the only shot on target in the first period. Half-time substitute Krzysztof Piątek made the difference shortly after the restart with an overhead kick following a corner.

Austria 1-0 Slovenia

Guido Burgstaller struck the winning goal as Austria secured their first victory in the group – despite the best efforts of Jan Oblak. The Slovenia goalkeeper was finally beaten on 74 minutes after a close-range save from Marko Arnautović, substitute Burgstaller turning in the rebound.