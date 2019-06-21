Over 4.5 million tickets requested for unique pan-European EURO 2020

There has been a huge response to UEFA EURO 2020 ticket sales since they began on 12 June (at 14:00 CET), with more than 4.5 million ticket requests made from 190 different countries during the first week of sales alone. So far, the most requests for what promises to be a unique pan-European tournament have come from England, Germany, Russia, Hungary, Netherlands and Denmark.

A key objective of this 60th anniversary edition of the UEFA European Championship is to bring football closer to the fans than ever before, with a network of 12 different European host cities across the continent. With over 4.5 million ticket requests received in just seven days, the 'EURO for Europe' format has evidently been fully embraced by fans.

There are eight capital host cities and 11 venues boasting a stadium capacity of more than 50,000; and with these bigger arenas around Europe, a record 3 million tickets will be available for the tournament.

Fans' best chance to secure tickets is now

Despite the already high demand, fans are still being strongly encouraged to apply for tickets at euro2020.com/tickets until next month's 12 July deadline. This first sales period offers supporters their best chance to secure tickets for UEFA EURO 2020.

'Fans First'

As part of the EURO 'Fans First' programme, tickets that go unpaid-for during the initial sales period will be offered next and exclusively to those fans who are unsuccessful in the ballot. Therefore, regardless of the high demand, fans are invited to apply for any ticket category for any match.

To give supporters a measure of the current interest in tickets and to assist them in making informed decisions about their applications, UEFA has published demand indicators on euro2020.com/tickets. On the ticket portal, fans can see which ticket categories, per match, have a high demand (displayed in red).

Every applicant will have the same possibility of success, irrespective of when their application is made between 12 June and 12 July 2019.

If the number of applications exceeds available tickets, tickets will be allotted by a random, fair ballot conducted at the end of July 2019. Fans will know the outcome of their applications by mid-August at the latest.

Final match receives the most ticket requests

As with previous EURO tournaments, the match with the most ticket requests is the final – which in the case of UEFA EURO 2020 will be hosted at London's Wembley Stadium on 12 July 2020.

Ticket categories and prices

Tickets are being offered in three price categories, and furthermore the host cities have been allocated to two different pricing clusters that reflect the purchasing power and average income of residents.

Cluster A includes Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg, while Cluster B comprises Baku, Bucharest and Budapest.

The price clusters are being applied throughout the entire tournament. Consequently, tickets for the quarter-final in Baku are less expensive than tickets for the quarter-finals in Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Prices start at €30 for matches held in Cluster B cities and at €50 for games staged in Cluster A cities.

A detailed ticketing brochure can be accessed here.