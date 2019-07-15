EURO 2020 breaks records with 19.3 million ticket requests

• UEFA EURO 2020 will be the biggest EURO ever with 3 million tickets available across 12 host cities

• 1.5 million tickets went on sale from 12 June to 12 July 2019

• Applications were received for 19.3 million tickets; almost double the level of demand for the equivalent phase of UEFA EURO 2016

UEFA received a stunning 19.3 million ticket requests during the first sales window for UEFA EURO 2020, smashing the record of 11 million set during the equivalent phase ahead of UEFA EURO 2016.

Pay in time: have no regrets

With demand for tickets so high, UEFA is urging fans who are successful in the ticket ballot to make every effort to pay for their tickets in good time to ensure they 'LIVE IT.FOR REAL'.

Demand is up significantly on UEFA EURO 2016 ©UEFA.com

Fans who fail to pay for their tickets within the allotted time slot may well miss out on being part of the biggest EURO ever, as there will be very limited future opportunities for the general public to purchase tickets.

All you need to know

• A staggering 1.9 million tickets were requested for the final, to be staged at Wembley Stadium on 12 July 2020: 22 times the capacity of the stadium. Unsurprisingly, the final drew the most interest of the 51 UEFA EURO 2020 games.

• Approximately 50% of the final tickets (around 43,500) were available during this sales window, meaning UEFA received roughly 44 requests per available ticket.

• Demand for final tickets at this stage was double the level of demand for tickets for the final of UEFA EURO 2016 at Paris's Stade de France.

• More than 540,000 applications were received for the opening game of UEFA EURO 2020, which will be held at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on 12 June 2020 – approximately eight times the venue's capacity.

• After the semi-finals and the final, the highest level of demand for tickets was for the group stage matches in Munich and Amsterdam.

• On average, each fan applied for 14 tickets for games over at least two venues: proof of how the public have embraced the tournament's unique format, with matches being played in 12 European host cities.

• Applications were received from 213 countries: a clear indication of UEFA EURO 2020's global reach.

• The highest demand for tickets among locals was in St Petersburg, where approximately 81% of applications came from within Russia.

• Aside from the host nations, there has been strong demand for tickets from fans in neighbouring countries, including Poland, France and Austria.

What happens next?

Tickets for all venues will be allocated by a random, fair ballot conducted at the end of July 2019. Fans will be informed of the outcome of their applications by mid-August 2019 at the latest.

Watch your inbox!

If fans are successful, they will be notified by email and invited to pay for their tickets within a specified period (approximately ten days).

When is the next sales phase?

The next opportunity to apply for tickets will be in December 2019 (after the final draw) when tickets will be made available to fans through the participating national associations (PNAs). However, to be eligible to apply for tickets during this phase, fans must meet the specific criteria defined by the national associations.

'Fans First'

If successful applicants do not make payment before the specified deadline, their tickets will go back on sale. Fans who were unsuccessful in the opening phase will be the first to be notified about the opportunity to purchase tickets through the UEFA 'Fans First' programme.

Official hospitality packages

Hospitality packages are also available for all UEFA EURO 2020 venues. Visit euro2020.com/hospitality to apply now.