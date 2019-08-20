Your Move: fans to pick UEFA EURO 2020 freestylers

Supporters have the chance to select who represents their nation at UEFA EURO 2020 as part of Your Move.

The talent competition will unearth the most original and creative freestyle, street and panna football experts across Europe, and will give two local winners from each of the 12 host cities the opportunity to be UEFA EURO 2020 freestylers, and take part in events throughout the final tournament; at matches, in fan zones and during the trophy tour.

Official UEFA EURO 2020 freestylers and multiple world record holders Liv Cooke and Tobias Becs have drawn up a shortlist for each host city from hundreds of video entries. It is now down to supporters to select their favourite skills.

Fans will have their say on who is chosen by selecting their favourites from the shortlisted skills, flicks and tricks. All voters will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win match tickets, signed jerseys or footballs.

Cooke said: "The skills on show represent every host city at next year's tournament, and I'd encourage everyone to go and choose who they think should be involved. Freestyling is as much about expressing yourself as it is about football, and the public will learn loads as they look through these great videos and choose their favourites."

From Dublin to Baku, the shortlisted freestylers will now have to wait six weeks to find out whether they have been successful. For more information, including how to vote for your favourite freestyler, please visit www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/your-move/ before 14:00 CET on 30 September 2019.