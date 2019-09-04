European Qualifiers: What to watch out for this week

Germany-Netherlands IV

"Football in its purest form," Franz Beckenbauer says of games between these great rivals. Three meetings over the past 12 months have lived up to the billing, delivering 12 goals, seesawing fortunes and thrilling finishes – all featured last-minute goals! The Netherlands had the edge in the UEFA Nations League, relegating their neighbours in the process, but it was first blood Germany in EURO 2020 qualifying. Another win in Hamburg would reassert German ascendancy and, with Northern Ireland yet to drop a point in Group C, dent Oranje hopes.

Friday: Germany v Netherlands, Estonia v Belarus

Monday: Northern Ireland v Germany, Estonia v Netherlands



And the qualifying top scorer is ...

Eran Zahavi's international career looked to be over two years ago after he quit in the wake of a very public row with Israel fans. Andi Herzog made convincing the striker to change his mind top priority when he took the reins last summer and the Austrian's endeavours have not gone unrewarded. Seven goals in four qualifiers, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Austria and Latvia, is some return even for a player who has managed almost a goal per game in four seasons in China. Israel fans have let bygones be bygones.

Thursday: Israel v North Macedonia

Friday: Slovenia v Poland, Austria v Latvia

Monday: Poland v Austria, Slovenia v Israel, Latvia v North Macedonia



Portugal running out of room



"These matches are decisive," reckons coach Fernando Santos. "I want to qualify directly, in first place. We've reached a point where we have to win the remaining games." Bearing in mind Portugal have only played two qualifiers, this sounds a bit alarmist, but there's no room for complacency after a pair of draws. Unbeaten Ukraine have a handsome lead in Group B and if Portugal slip up in Serbia on Saturday they could soon find themselves adrift of the top two.

Saturday: Lithuania v Ukraine, Serbia v Portugal

Tuesday: Lithuania v Portugal, Luxembourg v Serbia



Can Iceland do it again?



Erik Hamrén is into his second year as Iceland boss and, after initially struggling to arrest a slide that saw a run of 15 games without a win, things are beginning to fall in place. June's victory against Turkey was an important signpost (as it was in UEFA EURO 2016 and 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying) and Group H is shaping up to be a three-way battle between the pair and France. Three into two doesn't go, though, and Iceland cannot afford any missteps this week.

Saturday: Iceland v Moldova, France v Albania, Turkey v Andorra

Tuesday: France v Andorra, Albania v Iceland, Moldova v Turkey



Pukki leads Finland charge



Teemu Pukki has hit the ground running in the Premier League, five goals in four games earning him the player of the month award for August. But can he do it on a lukewarm night in Tampere? We already know the answer (just ask Bosnia and Herzegovina), and his form is raising hopes that 2020 will finally be the year Finland make their major finals bow. This week could be pivotal, and a repeat of last year's 2-0 win against Greece could help establish a six-point cushion over third spot.



Thursday: Armenia v Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina v Liechtenstein, Finland v Greece

Sunday: Armenia v Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland v Italy, Greece v Liechtenstein

England playing the long game

"We only have eight matches before I name the squad for the European Championship," England manager Gareth Southgate said, giving a nod to Mr Freud as he explained the infusion of youth and new faces in his squad. The approach betrays a new-found confidence for the Three Lions. England haven't lost a major tournament qualifier for nearly a decade so can afford to take a long-term approach and boost competition for places.

Saturday: Kosovo v Czech Republic, England v Bulgaria

Tuesday: England v Kosovo, Montenegro v Czech Republic

Can Slovakia steal a march?

Group E is perhaps the most competitive of all ten sections. Four of the five teams graced UEFA EURO 2016 and, not even halfway through 2020 qualifying, all have lost at least once. This week could be defining and Slovakia take centre stage, hosting Croatia before a trip to Hungary. Away form has been their Achilles heel, with a solitary win against European opposition outside of Trnava in two years.



Friday: Slovakia v Croatia, Wales v Azerbaijan

Monday: Azerbaijan v Croatia, Hungary v Slovakia



Romania on the rise



Spain are odds on for a 14th successive major finals appearance (second only to Germany in Europe) after four wins out of four, but the race to join them is anyone's guess. Sweden and Norway have ambitions, and watch out for their rematch after March's six-goal thriller, but what about Romania? Cosmin Contra's side have lost just once in 14 games and this summer's run to the U21 EURO semis showed that talent runs deep. Ianis Hagi, a star in Italy, makes the step up.

Thursday: Romania v Spain, Norway v Malta, Faroe Islands v Sweden

Sunday: Romania v Malta, Sweden v Norway, Spain v Faroe Islands

Shaqiri leaves hole in Swiss squad



Xherdan Shaqiri's decision to take a break from international football and focus on his career at Liverpool has dominated the build-up to Switzerland's matches against the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar. Swiss coach Vladimir Petković says the talisman has earned some leeway but suddenly his side carry less menace and Ireland sense an opportunity to firmly establish themselves at the top of Group D.

Thursday: Republic of Ireland v Switzerland, Gibraltar v Denmark

Sunday: Switzerland v Gibraltar, Georgia v Denmark

No time like present for Scotland

"The Russia game is a must win and a must not lose," Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says of Scotland's next task. Russia are three points above Scotland after four games and, as well as they performed before going down 3-0 to Belgium in June, Steve Clarke's side need a result to kick-start their bid to end a 22-year wait to play at a major tournament. Until they do, the spectre of their opening-day loss in Kazakhstan will haunt them.

Friday: San Marino v Belgium, Scotland v Russia, Cyprus v Kazakhstan

Monday: Scotland v Belgium, Russia v Kazakhstan, San Marino v Cyprus