UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying: state of play
Tuesday 17 September 2019
UEFA.com looks at how the nine qualifying groups stand and considers who could qualify next month.
Group A
Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (9), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (2), Bulgaria (2)
Next matches: 11 October – Montenegro v Bulgaria, Czech Republic v England
• England: will book early qualification with two October wins
• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Kosovo: do not play; cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Montenegro: will be out of contention if they lose
• Bulgaria: will be out of contention if they lose
Group B
Standings: Ukraine (13), Portugal (8), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)
Next matches: 11 October – Ukraine v Lithuania, Portugal v Luxembourg
• Ukraine: will qualify if they pick up four points from two October fixtures
• Portugal: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Serbia: do not play; cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Luxembourg: will be out of contention if they lose
• Lithuania: must win next time out to avoid elimination
Group C
Standings: Germany (12), Northern Ireland (12), Netherlands (9), Belarus (3), Estonia (0)
Next matches: 10 October – Belarus v Estonia, Netherlands v Northern Ireland
• Germany: do not play; cannot qualify or be eliminated
• Northern Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Netherlands: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Belarus: must win next time out to avoid elimination
• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group D
Standings: Republic of Ireland (11), Denmark (9), Switzerland (8), Georgia (4), Gibraltar (0)
Next matches: 12 October – Georgia v Republic of Ireland, Denmark v Switzerland
• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Georgia: will be out of contention if they lose and there is a winner in the Denmark v Switzerland game, or if they draw and Denmark win
• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group E
Standings: Croatia (10), Slovakia (9), Hungary (9), Wales (6), Azerbaijan (1)
Next matches: 10 October – Slovakia v Wales, Croatia v Hungary
• Croatia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Wales: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Azerbaijan: will be out of contention if Slovakia and either Croatia or Hungary win
Group F
Standings: Spain (18), Sweden (11), Romania (10), Norway (9), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)
Next matches: 12 October – Faroe Islands v Romania, Norway v Spain, Malta v Sweden
• Spain: will qualify with win in Norway if Romania fail to beat the Faroe Islands
• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Malta: must beat Sweden to remain in contention
• Faroe Islands: must beat Romania and hope Sweden lose to remain in contention
Group G
Standings: Poland (13), Slovenia (11), Austria (10), North Macedonia (8), Israel (8), Latvia (0)
Next matches: 10 October – Latvia v Poland, North Macedonia v Slovenia, Austria v Israel
• Poland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Slovenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Austria: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• North Macedonia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Israel: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Latvia: must win next time out to avoid elimination
Group H
Standings: Turkey (15), France (15), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Moldova (3), Andorra (0)
Next matches: 11 October – Turkey v Albania, Iceland v France, Andorra v Moldova
• Turkey: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• France: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Iceland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Albania: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Moldova: must beat Andorra to stay in contention
• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group I
Standings: Belgium (18), Russia (15), Kazakhstan (7), Cyprus (7), Scotland (6), San Marino (0)
Next matches: 10 October – Kazakhstan v Cyprus, Russia v Scotland, Belgium v San Marino
• Belgium: will qualify with win against San Marino or if Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw
• Russia: will qualify with win against Scotland if Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw
• Kazakhstan: must at least draw to stay in contention; need to win if Russia do
• Cyprus: must at least draw to stay in contention; need to win if Russia do
• Scotland: must beat Russia to be sure of staying in contention
• San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers
Group J
Standings: Italy (18), Finland (12), Armenia (9), Bosnia and Herzegovina (7), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (1)
Next matches: 12 October – Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland, Liechtenstein v Armenia, Italy v Greece
• Italy: will qualify with win against Greece if Armenia fail to beat Liechtenstein
• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out
• Greece: must beat Italy to be sure of staying in contention
• Liechtenstein: must win all remaining games to have any chance of qualifying