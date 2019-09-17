UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying: state of play

Standings: England (12 pts), Czech Republic (9), Kosovo (8), Montenegro (2), Bulgaria (2)

Next matches: 11 October – Montenegro v Bulgaria, Czech Republic v England

• England: will book early qualification with two October wins

• Czech Republic: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Kosovo: do not play; cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Montenegro: will be out of contention if they lose

• Bulgaria: will be out of contention if they lose

Highlights: Lithuania 0-3 Ukraine

Standings: Ukraine (13), Portugal (8), Serbia (7), Luxembourg (4), Lithuania (1)

Next matches: 11 October – Ukraine v Lithuania, Portugal v Luxembourg

• Ukraine: will qualify if they pick up four points from two October fixtures

• Portugal: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Serbia: do not play; cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Luxembourg: will be out of contention if they lose

• Lithuania: must win next time out to avoid elimination

Standings: Germany (12), Northern Ireland (12), Netherlands (9), Belarus (3), Estonia (0)

Next matches: 10 October – Belarus v Estonia, Netherlands v Northern Ireland

• Germany: do not play; cannot qualify or be eliminated

• Northern Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Netherlands: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Belarus: must win next time out to avoid elimination

• Estonia: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Highlights: Gibraltar 0-6 Denmark

Standings: Republic of Ireland (11), Denmark (9), Switzerland (8), Georgia (4), Gibraltar (0)

Next matches: 12 October – Georgia v Republic of Ireland, Denmark v Switzerland

• Republic of Ireland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Denmark: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Switzerland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Georgia: will be out of contention if they lose and there is a winner in the Denmark v Switzerland game, or if they draw and Denmark win

• Gibraltar: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Standings: Croatia (10), Slovakia (9), Hungary (9), Wales (6), Azerbaijan (1)

Next matches: 10 October – Slovakia v Wales, Croatia v Hungary

• Croatia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Slovakia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Hungary: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Wales: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Azerbaijan: will be out of contention if Slovakia and either Croatia or Hungary win

Highlights: Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands

Standings: Spain (18), Sweden (11), Romania (10), Norway (9), Malta (3), Faroe Islands (0)

Next matches: 12 October – Faroe Islands v Romania, Norway v Spain, Malta v Sweden

• Spain: will qualify with win in Norway if Romania fail to beat the Faroe Islands

• Sweden: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Romania: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Norway: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Malta: must beat Sweden to remain in contention

• Faroe Islands: must beat Romania and hope Sweden lose to remain in contention

Standings: Poland (13), Slovenia (11), Austria (10), North Macedonia (8), Israel (8), Latvia (0)

Next matches: 10 October – Latvia v Poland, North Macedonia v Slovenia, Austria v Israel

• Poland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Slovenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Austria: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• North Macedonia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Israel: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Latvia: must win next time out to avoid elimination

Highlights: France 4-1 Albania

Standings: Turkey (15), France (15), Iceland (12), Albania (9), Moldova (3), Andorra (0)

Next matches: 11 October – Turkey v Albania, Iceland v France, Andorra v Moldova

• Turkey: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• France: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Iceland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Albania: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Moldova: must beat Andorra to stay in contention

• Andorra: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Standings: Belgium (18), Russia (15), Kazakhstan (7), Cyprus (7), Scotland (6), San Marino (0)

Next matches: 10 October – Kazakhstan v Cyprus, Russia v Scotland, Belgium v San Marino

• Belgium: will qualify with win against San Marino or if Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw

• Russia: will qualify with win against Scotland if Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw

• Kazakhstan: must at least draw to stay in contention; need to win if Russia do

• Cyprus: must at least draw to stay in contention; need to win if Russia do

• Scotland: must beat Russia to be sure of staying in contention

• San Marino: can no longer qualify via European Qualifiers

Highlights: Finland 1-2 Italy

Standings: Italy (18), Finland (12), Armenia (9), Bosnia and Herzegovina (7), Greece (5), Liechtenstein (1)

Next matches: 12 October – Bosnia and Herzegovina v Finland, Liechtenstein v Armenia, Italy v Greece

• Italy: will qualify with win against Greece if Armenia fail to beat Liechtenstein

• Finland: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Armenia: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Bosnia and Herzegovina: cannot qualify or be eliminated next time out

• Greece: must beat Italy to be sure of staying in contention

• Liechtenstein: must win all remaining games to have any chance of qualifying