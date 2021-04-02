Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan (2 mins)

UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Highlights

Watch as Kazhakstan snatched an unlikely and historic point against Ukraine in Kiev, despite the hosts having 29 attempts on goal.
    02:00

    Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan

  • See how Antoine Griezmann's header made it a record eight away wins in a row for France in Sarajevo.

    02:00

    Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France

  • See how North Macedonia stunned Germany with Elijif Elmas’ 85th-minute winner clinching three points in Duisburg.

    02:02

    Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

  • See the best of the action, including an incredible save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as Northern Ireland were held to a draw by Bulgaria in Belfast.

    02:00

    Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

  • See how England moved five points clear at the top of Group I through Harry Maguire's late winner.

    01:58

    Highlights: England 2-1 Poland

  • Watch how Denmark scored four goals in 16 second-half minutes to take control of Group F

    02:03

    Highlights: Austria 0-4 Denmark

  • Watch as John McGinn's double, Che Adams' first international goal and a third in three games from Ryan Fraser give Scotland their first win of the World Cup qualifiers.

    02:01

    Highlights: Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands

  • Watch as goals from Attila Fiola, Dániel Gazdag, László Kleinheisler and Loïc Négo earned the visitors a Group I victory.

    02:01

    Highlights: Andorra 1-4 Hungary

  • Watch the best of the action as Israel came from behind to earn an emphatic victory.

    02:03

    Highlights: Moldova 1-4 Israel

  • See the second-half goals from Rey Manaj and Myrto Uzuni that gave Albania three points.

    02:00

    Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Albania

  • Watch as Iceland cruised to victory in Vaduz to claim their first points in Group J.

    02:02

    Highlights: Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

  • Watch how Italy claimed their third win in a row as Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile starred for the Azzuri.

    02:05

    Highlights: Lithuania 0-2 Italy

  • Watch Spain stretch their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to 66 games with an industrious win over Kosovo

    02:04

    Highlights: Spain 3-1 Kosovo

  • Otar Kakabadze's own goal was quickly cancelled out by a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia solo goal as both sides had to settle for a point.

    02:03

    Highlights: Greece 1-1 Georgia

  • See how two late goals extended Armenia's record-breaking winning run to five consecutive matches in a thrilling encounter.

    02:05

    Highlights: Armenia 3-2 Romania

  • Watch an emphatic success from the Netherlands, including two goals from Memphis Depay.

    02:03

    Highlights: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands

  • See how an irresistible Belgium display inflicted a record defeat on Belarus.

    02:05

    Highlights: Belgium 8-0 Belarus

  • Watch the second-half goals from three substitutes that ensured Croatia went top of Group H.

    02:00

    Highlights: Croatia 3-0 Malta

  • See how Róbert Mak's fine individual effort ensured Slovakia ended Russia's perfect start to qualifying.

    02:02

    Highlights: Slovakia 2-1 Russia

  • Watch all six goals from a thriller in Istanbul as Latvia came from 3-1 down to earn their first point of the campaign.

    02:03

    Highlights: Turkey 3-3 Latvia

