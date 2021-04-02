Filter by
Filter by team
Filter by round
An error occurred while playing the video
-
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan (2 mins)
Watch as Kazhakstan snatched an unlikely and historic point against Ukraine in Kiev, despite the hosts having 29 attempts on goal.
Now playing
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France (2 mins)
See how Antoine Griezmann's header made it a record eight away wins in a row for France in Sarajevo.
Now playing
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia (2 mins)
See how North Macedonia stunned Germany with Elijif Elmas’ 85th-minute winner clinching three points in Duisburg.
Now playing
Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria (2 mins)
See the best of the action, including an incredible save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as Northern Ireland were held to a draw by Bulgaria in Belfast.
Now playing
Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria (2 mins)
-
Highlights: England 2-1 Poland (2 mins)
See how England moved five points clear at the top of Group I through Harry Maguire's late winner.
Now playing
Highlights: England 2-1 Poland (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Austria 0-4 Denmark (2 mins)
Watch how Denmark scored four goals in 16 second-half minutes to take control of Group F
Now playing
Highlights: Austria 0-4 Denmark (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands (2 mins)
Watch as John McGinn's double, Che Adams' first international goal and a third in three games from Ryan Fraser give Scotland their first win of the World Cup qualifiers.
Now playing
Highlights: Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Andorra 1-4 Hungary (2 mins)
Watch as goals from Attila Fiola, Dániel Gazdag, László Kleinheisler and Loïc Négo earned the visitors a Group I victory.
Now playing
Highlights: Andorra 1-4 Hungary (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 Israel (2 mins)
Watch the best of the action as Israel came from behind to earn an emphatic victory.
Now playing
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 Israel (2 mins)
-
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Albania (2 mins)
See the second-half goals from Rey Manaj and Myrto Uzuni that gave Albania three points.
Now playing
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Albania (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland (2 mins)
Watch as Iceland cruised to victory in Vaduz to claim their first points in Group J.
Now playing
Highlights: Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Lithuania 0-2 Italy (2 mins)
Watch how Italy claimed their third win in a row as Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile starred for the Azzuri.
Now playing
Highlights: Lithuania 0-2 Italy (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Spain 3-1 Kosovo (2 mins)
Watch Spain stretch their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to 66 games with an industrious win over Kosovo
Now playing
Highlights: Spain 3-1 Kosovo (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Greece 1-1 Georgia (2 mins)
Otar Kakabadze's own goal was quickly cancelled out by a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia solo goal as both sides had to settle for a point.
Now playing
Highlights: Greece 1-1 Georgia (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Armenia 3-2 Romania (2 mins)
See how two late goals extended Armenia's record-breaking winning run to five consecutive matches in a thrilling encounter.
Now playing
Highlights: Armenia 3-2 Romania (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands (2 mins)
Watch an emphatic success from the Netherlands, including two goals from Memphis Depay.
Now playing
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Belgium 8-0 Belarus (2 mins)
See how an irresistible Belgium display inflicted a record defeat on Belarus.
Now playing
Highlights: Belgium 8-0 Belarus (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Croatia 3-0 Malta (2 mins)
Watch the second-half goals from three substitutes that ensured Croatia went top of Group H.
Now playing
Highlights: Croatia 3-0 Malta (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Slovakia 2-1 Russia (2 mins)
See how Róbert Mak's fine individual effort ensured Slovakia ended Russia's perfect start to qualifying.
Now playing
Highlights: Slovakia 2-1 Russia (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Turkey 3-3 Latvia (2 mins)
Watch all six goals from a thriller in Istanbul as Latvia came from 3-1 down to earn their first point of the campaign.
Now playing
Highlights: Turkey 3-3 Latvia (2 mins)
-
- 02:00
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:00
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:02
Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:00
Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:58
Highlights: England 2-1 Poland (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:03
Highlights: Austria 0-4 Denmark (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:01
Highlights: Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:01
Highlights: Andorra 1-4 Hungary (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:03
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 Israel (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:00
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Albania (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:02
Highlights: Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:05
Highlights: Lithuania 0-2 Italy (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:04
Highlights: Spain 3-1 Kosovo (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:03
Highlights: Greece 1-1 Georgia (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:05
Highlights: Armenia 3-2 Romania (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:03
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:05
Highlights: Belgium 8-0 Belarus (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:00
Highlights: Croatia 3-0 Malta (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:02
Highlights: Slovakia 2-1 Russia (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:03
Highlights: Turkey 3-3 Latvia (2 mins)
Now playing
Next Video
-
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan (2 mins)
Watch as Kazhakstan snatched an unlikely and historic point against Ukraine in Kiev, despite the hosts having 29 attempts on goal.
Now playing
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France (2 mins)
See how Antoine Griezmann's header made it a record eight away wins in a row for France in Sarajevo.
Now playing
Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia (2 mins)
See how North Macedonia stunned Germany with Elijif Elmas’ 85th-minute winner clinching three points in Duisburg.
Now playing
Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria (2 mins)
See the best of the action, including an incredible save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell, as Northern Ireland were held to a draw by Bulgaria in Belfast.
Now playing
Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria (2 mins)
-
Highlights: England 2-1 Poland (2 mins)
See how England moved five points clear at the top of Group I through Harry Maguire's late winner.
Now playing
Highlights: England 2-1 Poland (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Austria 0-4 Denmark (2 mins)
Watch how Denmark scored four goals in 16 second-half minutes to take control of Group F
Now playing
Highlights: Austria 0-4 Denmark (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands (2 mins)
Watch as John McGinn's double, Che Adams' first international goal and a third in three games from Ryan Fraser give Scotland their first win of the World Cup qualifiers.
Now playing
Highlights: Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Andorra 1-4 Hungary (2 mins)
Watch as goals from Attila Fiola, Dániel Gazdag, László Kleinheisler and Loïc Négo earned the visitors a Group I victory.
Now playing
Highlights: Andorra 1-4 Hungary (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 Israel (2 mins)
Watch the best of the action as Israel came from behind to earn an emphatic victory.
Now playing
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 Israel (2 mins)
-
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Albania (2 mins)
See the second-half goals from Rey Manaj and Myrto Uzuni that gave Albania three points.
Now playing
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Albania (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland (2 mins)
Watch as Iceland cruised to victory in Vaduz to claim their first points in Group J.
Now playing
Highlights: Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Lithuania 0-2 Italy (2 mins)
Watch how Italy claimed their third win in a row as Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile starred for the Azzuri.
Now playing
Highlights: Lithuania 0-2 Italy (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Spain 3-1 Kosovo (2 mins)
Watch Spain stretch their unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to 66 games with an industrious win over Kosovo
Now playing
Highlights: Spain 3-1 Kosovo (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Greece 1-1 Georgia (2 mins)
Otar Kakabadze's own goal was quickly cancelled out by a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia solo goal as both sides had to settle for a point.
Now playing
Highlights: Greece 1-1 Georgia (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Armenia 3-2 Romania (2 mins)
See how two late goals extended Armenia's record-breaking winning run to five consecutive matches in a thrilling encounter.
Now playing
Highlights: Armenia 3-2 Romania (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands (2 mins)
Watch an emphatic success from the Netherlands, including two goals from Memphis Depay.
Now playing
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Belgium 8-0 Belarus (2 mins)
See how an irresistible Belgium display inflicted a record defeat on Belarus.
Now playing
Highlights: Belgium 8-0 Belarus (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Croatia 3-0 Malta (2 mins)
Watch the second-half goals from three substitutes that ensured Croatia went top of Group H.
Now playing
Highlights: Croatia 3-0 Malta (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Slovakia 2-1 Russia (2 mins)
See how Róbert Mak's fine individual effort ensured Slovakia ended Russia's perfect start to qualifying.
Now playing
Highlights: Slovakia 2-1 Russia (2 mins)
-
Highlights: Turkey 3-3 Latvia (2 mins)
Watch all six goals from a thriller in Istanbul as Latvia came from 3-1 down to earn their first point of the campaign.
Now playing
Highlights: Turkey 3-3 Latvia (2 mins)