Albania
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
England
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Gibraltar
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Northern Ireland
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Scotland
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
Wales
Highlights: Turkey 2-0 France
See how the hosts stunned the World champions in Group H.Now playing
Highlights: Turkey 2-0 France
-
Highlights: Belarus 0-2 Germany
Watch the goals by Leroy Sané and Marco Reus that gave Germany the points in this Group C encounter.Now playing
Highlights: Belarus 0-2 Germany
-
Highlights: Greece 0-3 Italy
Watch the best of the action from the Group J clash as Italy strolled to victory.Now playing
Highlights: Greece 0-3 Italy
-
Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan
Watch the goals as Belgium eased to three points in this Group K match in Brussels.Now playing
Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan
-
Highlights: Scotland 2-1 Cyprus
Watch all the drama in this Group I enounter as Scotland snatched three late points in Steve Clarke's first match in charge.Now playing
Highlights: Scotland 2-1 Cyprus
-
Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Wales
Watch the best of the action from the Group E clash.Now playing
Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Wales
-
Highlights: Estonia 1-2 Northern Ireland
Watch the best of the action from the Group C clash as Northern Ireland came from behind to claim three crucial points.Now playing
Highlights: Estonia 1-2 Northern Ireland
-
Highlights: Iceland 1-0 Albania
Watch the best of the action from the Group H encounter.Now playing
Highlights: Iceland 1-0 Albania
-
Highlights: Russia 9-0 San Marino
Watch all the goals as Russia strolled to victory in this Group I encounter.Now playing
Highlights: Russia 9-0 San Marino
-
Highlights: Armenia 3-0 Liechtenstein
Watch the best of the action from the Group J match.Now playing
Highlights: Armenia 3-0 Liechtenstein
-
Highlights: Finland 2-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Watch the best of the action from the Group J clash in Tampere.Now playing
Highlights: Finland 2-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina
-
Highlights: Azerbiajan 1-3 Hungary
Watch the best of the action from the Group E game.Now playing
Highlights: Azerbiajan 1-3 Hungary
-
Highlights: Moldova 1-0 Andorra
Watch the best of the action from the Group H match up.Now playing
Highlights: Moldova 1-0 Andorra
-
Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Watch the best of the action from Copenhagen where the visitors snatched a late point in Group D.Now playing
Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Republic of Ireland
-
Highlights: Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain
Watch the best of the action from the Group F match.Now playing
Highlights: Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain
-
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-1 Poland
Watch the best of the action from the Group G encounter.Now playing
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-1 Poland
-
Highlights: Ukraine 5-0 Serbia
Watch the best of the action from this Group B encounter.Now playing
Highlights: Ukraine 5-0 Serbia
-
Highlights: Georgia 3-0 Gibraltar
Watch the best of the action from this Group D match.Now playing
Highlights: Georgia 3-0 Gibraltar
-
Highlights: Montenegro 1-1 Kosovo
Watch the best of the action from the Group A encounter.Now playing
Highlights: Montenegro 1-1 Kosovo
-
Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Bulgaria
Watch the best of the action from the Group A match in Prague.Now playing
Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Bulgaria
-
Highlights: Lithuania 1-1 Luxembourg
Watch the best of the action from the Group B match.Now playing
Highlights: Lithuania 1-1 Luxembourg
-
Highlights: Austria 1-0 Slovenia
Watch the best of the action from the Group G clash in Vienna.Now playing
Highlights: Austria 1-0 Slovenia
-
Highlights: Latvia 0-3 Israel
Watch the best of the action from this Group G clash.Now playing
Highlights: Latvia 0-3 Israel
-
Highlights: Sweden 3-0 Malta
Watch the best of the action from the Group F clash.Now playing
Highlights: Sweden 3-0 Malta
-
Highlights: Norway 2-2 Romania
Watch the best of the action from Group F in Oslo.Now playing
Highlights: Norway 2-2 Romania
-
Highlights: Norway 3-3 Sweden
Watch all the goals from an incredible game in Oslo.Now playing
Highlights: Norway 3-3 Sweden
-
Highlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark
Watch all the drama from Basel were Denmark fought back from 3-0 down to salvage a draw on matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: Switzerland 3-3 Denmark
-
Highlights: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein
Watch the best of the action from Parma where Italy strolled to victory to make it two wins from two.Now playing
Highlights: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein
-
Highlights: Malta 0-2 Spain
Watch the best of the action as an Álvaro Morata double gave Spain victory in Group F.Now playing
Highlights: Malta 0-2 Spain
-
Highlights: Armenia 0-2 Finland
Watch the best of the action from Yerevan.Now playing
Highlights: Armenia 0-2 Finland
-
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Georgia
Watch Conor Hourihane's stunning winner as Mick McCarthy celebrated victory in his first home game back as Republic of Ireland manager on matchday 2.Now playing
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-0 Georgia
-
Highlights: Romania 4-1 Faroe Islands
Watch the best of the action from Group F.Now playing
Highlights: Romania 4-1 Faroe Islands
-
Highlights: Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-2 Greece
Watch the best of the action from this Group J clash.Now playing
Highlights: Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-2 Greece
-
Highlights: Portugal 1-1 Serbia
Watch the best of the action from Lisbon where the points were shared in Group B.Now playing
Highlights: Portugal 1-1 Serbia
-
Highlights: France 4-0 Iceland
Watch the best of the action from Stade de France where Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann were among the goals.Now playing
Highlights: France 4-0 Iceland
-
Highlights: Andorra 0-3 Albania
Watch the best of the action from Group H.Now playing
Highlights: Andorra 0-3 Albania
-
Highlights: Luxembourg 1-2 Ukraine
Watch the best of the action from the Group B qualifier where the visitors snatched victory in the dying moments.Now playing
Highlights: Luxembourg 1-2 Ukraine
-
Highlights: Turkey 4-0 Modova
Watch the best of the action from the Group H qualifier as Turkey maintained their 100% start.Now playing
Highlights: Turkey 4-0 Modova
-
Highlights: Montenegro 1-5 England
Watch the best of the action as England hit five for the second match in a row.Now playing
Highlights: Montenegro 1-5 England
-
Highlights: Kosovo 1-1 Bulgaria
Watch the best of the action from Pristina.Now playing
Highlights: Kosovo 1-1 Bulgaria
-
Highlights: Netherlands 2-3 Germany
Watch the best of the action from a dramatic encounter between these two rivals in Amsterdam.Now playing
Highlights: Netherlands 2-3 Germany
-
Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus
Watch the best of the action from Belfast where a late goal gave the hosts maximum points.Now playing
Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-1 Belarus
-
Highlights: Wales 1-0 Slovakia
Watch the early strike by Daniel James which gave three points, and the perfect start to their EURO qualifiying bid, in Cardiff.Now playing
Highlights: Wales 1-0 Slovakia
-
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
Watch the best of the action from Nicosia where Belgium made it two wins from two at the start of their EURO qualifying campaign.Now playing
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
-
Highlights: Hungary 2-1 Croatia
Watch the best of the action from Budapest where the hosts produced a stunning win against last summer's World Cup runners-up.Now playing
Highlights: Hungary 2-1 Croatia
-
Highlights: Israel 4-2 Austria
Watch all the goals from Haifa including a stunning hat-trick by Eran Zahavi.Now playing
Highlights: Israel 4-2 Austria
-
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Scotland
Watch the best of the action from this Group I clash as Scotland got their first points.Now playing
Highlights: San Marino 0-2 Scotland
-
Highlights: Slovenia 1-1 FYR Macedona
Watch the best of the action from Ljubljana where the points were shared in Group G.Now playing
Highlights: Slovenia 1-1 FYR Macedona
-
Highlights: Poland 2-0 Latvia
Watch the best of the action from Warsaw where Robert Lewandowski was among the goals for the hosts.Now playing
Highlights: Poland 2-0 Latvia
-
Highlights: Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia
Watch the best of the action from the Astana Arena where Russia ran out convincing winners in Group I.Now playing
Highlights: Kazakhstan 0-4 Russia
-
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
Watch the best of the action from Nicosia where Belgium made it two wins from two at the start of their EURO qualifying campaign.Now playing
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Belgium
-
Highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway
Watch the best of the action from Valencia where Sergio Ramos' Panenka penalty ensured that Spain got three points in Group F.Now playing
Highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway
-
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-1 Republic of Ireland
Watch the best of the action from Group D where Jeff Hendrick scored the only goal.Now playing
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-1 Republic of Ireland
-
Highlights: Italy 2-0 Finland
Watch the best of the action from Udine where Italy got their EURO qualifying campaigh off to the perfect start.Now playing
Highlights: Italy 2-0 Finland
-
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Greece
Watch the best of the action from Vaduz.Now playing
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Greece
-
Highlights: Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-1 Armenia
Watch the best of the action from Sarajevo where a late Henrik Mkhitaryan penaltry wasn't enough to prevent the hosts getting off to a winning start in Group J.Now playing
Highlights: Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-1 Armenia
-
Highlights: Georgia 0-2 Switzerland
Watch the best of the action from Tbilisi where the visitors got their campaign off to a winning start.Now playing
Highlights: Georgia 0-2 Switzerland
-
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Romania
Watch the best of the action from Solna where Sweden got their EURO qualifying campaign off to a winning start.Now playing
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Romania
-
Highlights: Malta 2-1 Faroe Islands
Watch the best of the action from Ta' Qali where Malta made a winning start in Group F.Now playing
Highlights: Malta 2-1 Faroe Islands
-
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 France
2203_EQ_Moldova_France_Highlights_30s_WEBNow playing
Highlights: Moldova 1-4 France
-
Highlights: England 5-0 Czech Republic
Watch the best of the action from Wembley as England opened their UEFA EURO 2020 campaign in emphatic style with Raheem Sterling netting a hat-trick.Now playing
Highlights: England 5-0 Czech Republic
-
Highlights: Luxembourg 2-1 Lithuania
Watch the best of the action from this Group B qualifier.Now playing
Highlights: Luxembourg 2-1 Lithuania
-
Highlights: Portugal 0-0 Ukraine
Watch the best of the action from Lisbon where the holders were frustrated as they began their UEFA EURO 2020 defence.Now playing
Highlights: Portugal 0-0 Ukraine
-
Highlights: Albania 0-2 Turkey
Watch the best of the action from Shkoder including a stunning long-range goal by Hakan Çalhanoğlu.Now playing
Highlights: Albania 0-2 Turkey
-
Highlights: Andorra 0-2 Iceland
Watch the best of the action from this Group H qualifier.Now playing
Highlights: Andorra 0-2 Iceland
-
Highlights: Bulgaria 1-1 Montenegro
Watch the best of the action from Sofia.Now playing
Highlights: Bulgaria 1-1 Montenegro
-
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Belarus
Watch the best of the action from Rotterdam where the Netherlands coasted to victory in their opening game in Group C.Now playing
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Belarus
-
Highlights: Belgium 3-1 Russia
Watch the best of the action from Brussels where Eden Hazard scored twice for the hosts.Now playing
Highlights: Belgium 3-1 Russia
-
Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan
Watch the best of the action from Zagreb where last year's World Cup runners-up needed to come from behind to win in Group E.Now playing
Highlights: Croatia 2-1 Azerbaijan
-
Highlights: FYR Macedonia 3-1 Latvia
Watch the best of the action from Skopje.Now playing
Highlights: FYR Macedonia 3-1 Latvia
-
Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
Watch the best of the action from Astana, including a brilliant strike by Yuriy Pertsukh, as the hosts got off to a stunning start in Group I.Now playing
Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-0 Scotland
-
Highlights: Cyprus 5-0 San Marino
Watch the best of the action from Nicosia where Cyprus got their campaign off to the perfect start with a record-equalling win.Now playing
Highlights: Cyprus 5-0 San Marino
-
Highlights: N.Ireland 2-0 Estonia
Watch the best of the action from the Group C opener in Belfast.Now playing
Highlights: N.Ireland 2-0 Estonia
-
Highlights: Slovakia 2-0 Hungary
Watch the best of the action from Trnava.Now playing
Highlights: Slovakia 2-0 Hungary
-
Highlights: Israel 1-1 Slovenia
Watch the best of the action from Haifa.Now playing
Highlights: Israel 1-1 Slovenia
-
Highlights: Austria 0-1 Poland
Watch the best of the action from Vienna where substitute Krzysztof Piątek scored the only goal.Now playing
Highlights: Austria 0-1 Poland
-
