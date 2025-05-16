First organisational meeting for men's Finalissima between Argentina and Spain

The final match will be played between the champion teams of the past editions of the CONMEBOL Copa América (Argentina) and the UEFA EURO (Spain).

Representatives of CONMEBOL, UEFA, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) held their first face-to-face meeting for the organisation of the men's Finalissima, where the champions of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 and UEFA EURO 2024 will play against each other.

The meeting took place in Asunción, Paraguay, within the context of the 75th FIFA Congress, and brought together authorities and representatives of the highest governing authorities of football in South America and Europe.

The objective was to begin coordinating preparations for this prestigious fixture, which in this edition will be contested between the national teams of Argentina and Spain.

The meeting was attended by the President of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, and the President of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, along with the administrative teams of CONMEBOL and UEFA.

During the meeting, key issues such as institutional objectives, organisational responsibilities, logistical planning, competition schedules for both teams and tentative dates for the match were discussed.

Argentina, reigning world champions, won the last Finalissima, held in 2022. In that edition, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London, the Argentine national team won 3-0 against Italy.

More details on the organisation of the match will be announced in due course.