Futsal EURO 2022: Netherlands

The Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) will welcome its first major tournament in the sport since staging the inaugural FIFA Futsal World Cup in 1989, though it has been the venue for many major UEFA national-team and club events. The 2022 finals, to be played from 19 January to 6 February that year, will be the first Futsal EURO since the switch from the biennial 12-team tournament to a 16-nation finals held every four years.

Matches will be played at the Amsterdam Arena, which seats 12,000, and Groningen Arena. The hosts' 15 finals opponents will be decided by qualifying running from 29 January 2020 to October 2021.

The Netherlands will follow in the footsteps of previous Futsal EURO hosts Slovenia (2018), Serbia (2016), Belgium (2014), Croatia (2012), Hungary (2010), Portugal (2007), the Czech Republic (2005), Italy (2003), Russia (2001) and Spain (the first UEFA European Futsal Championship of 1999 and also the 1996 UEFA European Futsal Tournament).

Road to the Netherlands



Qualifying round draw: 7 November 2019

Qualifying round: 29 January–1 February 2020

Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon

Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020

Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon

Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021

Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon

Play-offs: October 2021

Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc

Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands