Russia, Portugal progress as Spain, Italy fall
Monday 26 September 2016
Russia and Portugal are through to the FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals but Spain and Italy, along with holders Brazil, are among the casualties in the knockouts so far.
Russia and Portugal will carry European hopes into the last week of the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Colombia, with a new name on the trophy guaranteed.
Holders Brazil, who have won four of the six editions including the last two, went out in the last 16 on penalties to Iran. While Russia and Portugal comfortably made it through and Spain beat Kazakhstan 5-2, Italy surprisingly lost 4-3 after extra time to Egypt and Ukraine were pipped in extra time by Argentina.
In the quarter-finals, Russia exacted revenge for their UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 final defeat by Spain with a 6-2 victory, picking their opponents off on the break in the second half after edging to a 3-2 lead at the interval.
Russia are set for a Tuesday meeting with Iran, who beat Paraguay in extra time. Spain's elimination means there will be new champions and indeed new finalists as along with Brazil, only Italy and non-qualifiers the United States and the Netherlands have previously made the decider.
Portugal pipped debutants Azerbaijan 3-2 to reach their first World Cup semi-final since 2000, a back-heel volleyed flick by Ricardinho his competition-leading 12th in Colombia. Awaiting them on Wednesday areArgentina, who saw off Egypt 5-0.
- Knockout phase
Round of 16:
Russia 7-0 Vietnam, Medellin
Colombia 0-0 (2-3pens) Paraguay, Cali
Brazil 4-4 (2-3pens) Iran, Bucaramanga
Spain 5-2 Kazakhstan, Medellin
Portugal 4-0 Costa Rica, Cali
Argentina 1-0 (aet) Ukraine, Bucaramanga
Thailand 8-13 (aet) Azerbaijan, Medellin
Italy 3-4 (aet) v Egypt, Cali
Quarter-finals:
Paraguay 3-4 (aet) Iran, Bucaramanga
Russia 6-2 Spain, Cali
Argentina 5-0 Egypt, Medellin
Portugal 3-2 Azerbaijan, Cali
Semi-finals:
Tuesday
Iran v Russia, Medellin
Wednesday
Argentina v Portugal, Cali
Final & third-place play-off
Saturday, Cali
Previous finals (hosts)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)