Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round guide
Wednesday 29 January 2020
Article summary
The nine qualifying round groups are running until Saturday.
Article top media content
Article body
The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, which has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, begins with the qualifying round running until Saturday.
- Matches
- Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage (played home and away in 2021) to join 16 teams given byes
- The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April for the remaining seven qualifying group spots
Qualifying round groups: 29 January–1 February
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Switzerland, Cyprus, Gibraltar
Group B: Belgium (hosts), Montenegro, Armenia, Scotland
Group C: Poland, Sweden, Greece, Malta (hosts)
Group D: Albania, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra, San Marino
Group E: Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland
Group F: Georgia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany, Austria
Group G: Latvia (hosts), Denmark, Estonia
Group H: Moldova (hosts), England, Israel
Group I: North Macedonia (hosts), Norway, Wales
- Austria and Northern Ireland are making their debuts (in a record entry of 50 nations)
- The teams competing in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round will enter in the qualifying group stage: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
Road to the Netherlands
Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon
Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020
Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands