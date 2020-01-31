Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round guide

Friday 31 January 2020

Poland have advanced to the qualifying group stage: the guide to the opening round.

Poland have won their group with a game to spare
The road to UEFA Futsal EURO 2022, which has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, begins with the qualifying round running until Saturday.

  • Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage (played home and away in 2021) to join 16 teams given byes
  • The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April for the remaining seven qualifying group spots

Qualifying round groups 

Group A
Assured at least play-offs: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Can still win group or reach play-offs: Switzerland, Cyprus
Can still reach play-offs: Gibraltar

Group B
Assured at least play-offs: Belgium (hosts)
Can still win group or reach play-offs: Montenegro, Armenia
Can still reach play-offs: Scotland

Group C
Through to qualifying group stage: Poland
Can still reach play-offs: Sweden, Greece, Malta (hosts)

Group D
Can still win group or reach play-offs: Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra, Albania
Can still reach play-offs: San Marino

Group E
Assured at least play-offs: Hungary, Lithuania (hosts)
Can still reach play-offs: Turkey, Northern Ireland

Group F
Assured at least play-offs: Georgia (hosts)
Can still win group or reach play-offs: Kosovo, Germany,
Can still reach play-offs: Austria

Group G
Assured at least play-offs: Latvia (hosts), Denmark
Can still reach play-offs: Estonia

Group H
Assured at least play-offs: Moldova (hosts)
Can still win group or reach play-offs: England
Can still reach play-offs: Israel

Group I
Assured at least play-offs: Norway, North Macedonia (hosts)
Can still reach play-offs: Israel Wales

  • Austria and Northern Ireland made their debuts (in a record entry of 50 nations)
  • Malta and San Marino both recorded their first competitive points
  • The teams competing in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round will enter in the qualifying group stage: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

Road to the Netherlands

Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon 
Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020
Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon 
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands

