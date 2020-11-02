Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs
Monday 2 November 2020
Article summary
The ties are deciding the last seven qualifying group stage places.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs are deciding the last seven spots in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage beginning in December.
- The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.
- The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played as home and away groups over six matchdays between December 2020 and April 2021.
- Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.
Play-off guide
- San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level to reach this stage.
- Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
- Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
- Lithuania will compete in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.
- Both legs of the tie between England and North Macedonia will be played in Skopje
- The tie between Armenia and Bulgaria will be played in December
Already in qualifying group stage
- Teams who competed in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- Qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
First legs
2 November
Montenegro 3-0 Lithuania
3 November
Israel vs Cyprus
4 November
San Marino vs Denmark
6 November
Turkey vs Greece
Switzerland vs Germany
8 November
England vs North Macedonia (played in North Macedonia)
Second legs
7 November
Cyprus vs Israel
8 November
Denmark vs San Marino
Lithuania vs Montenegro
9 November
North Macedonia vs England
Germany vs Switzerland
10 November
Greece vs Turkey
Dates tbc
Bulgaria vs Armenia (both legs)
Qualifying group stage draw
Group 1: San Marino/Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine
Group 2: Bulgaria/Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia
Group 3: Turkey/Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova
Group 4: England/North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 5: Israel/Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus
Group 6: Switzerland/Germany, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia
Group 7: Montenegro/Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Finland
Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.