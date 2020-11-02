Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying play-offs are deciding the last seven spots in the new home-and-away qualifying group stage beginning in December.

The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.

The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played as home and away groups over six matchdays between December 2020 and April 2021.

Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

Play-off guide

San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level to reach this stage.

Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.

Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.

Lithuania will compete in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.

Both legs of the tie between England and North Macedonia will be played in Skopje

The tie between Armenia and Bulgaria will be played in December

Already in qualifying group stage

First legs

Germany take on Switzerland DFB

2 November

Montenegro 3-0 Lithuania

3 November

Israel vs Cyprus

4 November

San Marino vs Denmark

6 November

Turkey vs Greece

Switzerland vs Germany

8 November

England vs North Macedonia (played in North Macedonia)

Second legs

7 November

Cyprus vs Israel

8 November

Denmark vs San Marino

Lithuania vs Montenegro

9 November

North Macedonia vs England

Germany vs Switzerland

10 November

Greece vs Turkey

Dates tbc

Bulgaria vs Armenia (both legs)

Qualifying group stage draw

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

Group 1: San Marino/Denmark, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine

Group 2: Bulgaria/Armenia, France, Georgia, Russia

Group 3: Turkey/Greece, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova

Group 4: England/North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 5: Israel/Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus

Group 6: Switzerland/Germany, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia

Group 7: Montenegro/Lithuania, Italy, Belgium, Finland

Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up