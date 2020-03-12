Futsal EURO qualifying round play-offs start 8 April

Thursday 12 March 2020

April's ties decide the last seven qualifying group stage places.

  • The nine UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying round group runners-up and five third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their group enter the qualifying round play-offs.
  • The play-off winners join the qualifying group winners and FIFA Futsal World Cup elite-round contenders in the qualifying group stage played next year as home and away groups over six matchdays in 2021. The draw is on 14 May.
  • Fifteen teams will eventually join the Netherlands in the finals in Amsterdam and Groningen from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

First legs

Germany take on Switzerland
8 April
Montenegro v Lithuania
Bulgaria v Armenia

10 April
Turkey v Greece

11 April
England v North Macedonia
Israel v Cyprus

tbc
San Marino v Denmark
Switzerland v Germany

Second legs

Lithuania host the World Cup this autumn
14 April
Armenia v Bulgaria
Germany v Switzerland

15 April
Lithuania v Montenegro
Cyprus v Israel
Greece v Turkey
North Macedonia v England

tbc
Denmark v San Marino

Play-off guide

  • San Marino progressed through a round for the first time in any UEFA competition at any level.
  • Israel also got through a round of futsal competition for the first time.
  • Turkey qualified for the 2012 finals.
  • Lithuania will compete in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup as hosts.

Already in qualifying group stage

Road to the Netherlands

Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon 
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands

