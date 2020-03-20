New dates for UEFA futsal competitions

In light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and the related travelling restrictions imposed by governments, a number of futsal tournaments and upcoming events have been rearranged.

These dates have been confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee.

2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup

The play-offs have been rescheduled between 2 and 11 November 2020

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022

The qualifying round play-offs will take place between 2 and 11 November

The group stage and play-offs will be played between 6 December 2020 and 17 November 2021

UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO

The preliminary round will be played between 4 and 9 May 2021

The main round will be played between 19 and 24 October 2021

The finals will be played between 24 to 27 March 2022.

UEFA U-19 Futsal EURO