Futsal EURO qualifying group stage guide

For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until April.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two

Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018

Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)

Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament

Hoping to earn a finals debut: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland

Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

Group 1: Croatia, Ukraine, Denmark, Albania

Results

31 January: Albania 3-10 Ukraine

30 January: Denmark 1-4 Croatia

27 January: Croatia 4-1 Albania



Fixtures

3 March: Croatia vs Ukraine, Albania vs Denmark

7 March: Denmark vs Albania, Ukraine vs Croatia

7 April: Albania vs Croatia, Denmark vs Ukraine

8 April: Ukraine vs Denmark (postponed from 27 January)

10 April: Croatia vs Denmark, Ukraine vs Albania

France came back from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 in Armenia Football Federation of Armenia

Group 2: Russia, France, Georgia, Armenia

Results

3 February: Armenia 4-4 France

2 February: Georgia 0-4 Russia

29 January: Russia 6-0 Armenia

8 December: France 4-4 Georgia

Fixtures

5 March: Georgia vs Armenia, France vs Russia

9 March: Russia vs France

10 March: Armenia vs Georgia

8 April: Armenia vs Russia

9 April: Georgia vs France

12 April: Russia vs Georgia

14 April: France vs Armenia

Group 3: Azerbaijan, Moldova, Slovakia, Greece

Results

2 February: Greece 0-3 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 4-4 Moldova

29 January: Azerbaijan 4-1 Slovakia

28 January: Moldova 3-1 Greece



Fixtures

4 March: Azerbaijan vs Moldova, Slovakia vs Greece

7 March: Greece vs Slovakia

9 March: Moldova vs Azerbaijan

8 April: Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

9 April: Greece vs Moldova

13 April: Moldova vs Slovakia

14 April: Azerbaijan vs Greece

Romania and Serbia drew 2-2 FRF

Group 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Romania, North Macedonia

Results

3 February: Serbia 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia 2-2 Romania

28 January: Romania 2-2 Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 North Macedonia

Fixtures

4 March: Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

5 March: Serbia vs North Macedonia

9 March: North Macedonia vs Serbia

10 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

8 April: North Macedonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

9 April: Serbia vs Romania

14 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia, Romania vs North Macedonia

Kazakhstan opened with a 5-0 defeat of Hungary kff.kz

Group 5: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Israel, Hungary

Results

3 February: Hungary 2-1 Belarus

9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary

8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus



Fixtures

28 January: Israel vs Kazakhstan (postponed)

2 March: Kazakhstan vs Belarus

3 March: Hungary vs Israel

8 March: Belarus vs Kazakhstan

10 March: Israel vs Hungary

6 April: Hungary vs Kazakhstan, Belarus vs Israel

13 April: Belarus vs Hungary, Kazakhstan vs Israel

Spain are aiming to win back the title they lost in 2018 RFEF

Group 6: Spain, Slovenia, Latvia, Switzerland

Results

2 February: Spain 3-1 Slovenia

29 January: Latvia 0-1 Slovenia

8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland

Fixtures

5 March: Switzerland vs Latvia

6 March: Slovenia vs Spain

9 March: Latvia vs Spain, Switzerland vs Slovenia

8 April: Latvia vs Switzerland (postponed from 1 February)

10 April: Switzerland vs Spain (played in Madrid, postponed from 29 January)

12 April: Slovenia vs Latvia, Spain vs Switzerland

Group 7: Italy, Belgium, Finland, Montenegro

Results

2 February: Italy 7-4 Finland, Belgium 6-2 Montenegro

28 January: Montenegro 0-3 Italy, Belgium 3-3 Finland



Fixtures

4 March: Montenegro vs Belgium

5 March: Finland vs Italy

8 March: Finland vs Montenegro

9 March: Italy vs Belgium

8 April: Belgium vs Italy

9 April: Montenegro vs Finland

13 April: Finland vs Belgium, Italy vs Montenegro

Portugal trailed Poland 2-0 in their opener before drawing with two late goals Getty Images

Group 8: Czech Republic, Portugal (holders), Poland, Norway

Results

3 February: Poland 0-3 Portugal

1 February: Norway 0-5 Czech Republic*

29 January: Portugal 2-2 Poland, Czech Republic 5-0 Norway*

*Matches cancelled

Fixtures

5 March: Portugal vs Czech Republic, Norway vs Poland (played in Łódź﻿)

8 March: Poland vs Norway

10 March: Czech Republic vs Portugal

9 April: Czech Republic vs Poland

11 April: Norway vs Portugal (played in Mafra)

14 April: Poland vs Czech Republic, Portugal vs Norway

Fixture dates

8–9 December 2020

27 January–3 February 2021

2–10 March 2021

6–14 April 2021

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.

Contenders