UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Futsal EURO qualifying group stage guide

Wednesday 24 February 2021

The new home-and-away qualifiers are running until April, leading to the expanded 16-team finals.

Cardinal celebrates scoring in Portugal's crucial win in Poland
Cardinal celebrates scoring in Portugal's crucial win in Poland LUKASZ GROCHALA/CYFRASPORT

For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away until April.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

  • The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two
  • Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018
  • Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)
  • Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament
  • Hoping to earn a finals debut: Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Latvia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Slovakia, Switzerland
  • Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Serbia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October.

Qualifying groups: results and fixtures

Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights
Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights

Group 1: Croatia, Ukraine, Denmark, Albania

Results
31 January: Albania 3-10 Ukraine
30 January: Denmark 1-4 Croatia
27 January: Croatia 4-1 Albania

Fixtures
3 March: Croatia vs Ukraine, Albania vs Denmark
7 March: Denmark vs Albania, Ukraine vs Croatia

7 April: Albania vs Croatia, Denmark vs Ukraine
8 April: Ukraine vs Denmark (postponed from 27 January)
10 April: Croatia vs Denmark, Ukraine vs Albania

France came back from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 in Armenia
France came back from 3-0 down to draw 4-4 in ArmeniaFootball Federation of Armenia

Group 2: Russia, France, Georgia, Armenia

Results
3 February: Armenia 4-4 France
2 February: Georgia 0-4 Russia
29 January: Russia 6-0 Armenia
8 December: France 4-4 Georgia

Fixtures
5 March: Georgia vs Armenia, France vs Russia
9 March: Russia vs France
10 March: Armenia vs Georgia

8 April: Armenia vs Russia
9 April: Georgia vs France
12 April: Russia vs Georgia
14 April: France vs Armenia

Group 3: Azerbaijan, Moldova, Slovakia, Greece

Results
2 February: Greece 0-3 Azerbaijan, Slovakia 4-4 Moldova
29 January: Azerbaijan 4-1 Slovakia
28 January: Moldova 3-1 Greece

Fixtures
4 March: Azerbaijan vs Moldova, Slovakia vs Greece
7 March: Greece vs Slovakia
9 March: Moldova vs Azerbaijan

8 April: Slovakia vs Azerbaijan
9 April: Greece vs Moldova
13 April: Moldova vs Slovakia
14 April: Azerbaijan vs Greece

Romania and Serbia drew 2-2
Romania and Serbia drew 2-2FRF

Group 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Romania, North Macedonia

Results
3 February: Serbia 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia 2-2 Romania
28 January: Romania 2-2 Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 North Macedonia

Fixtures
4 March: Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
5 March: Serbia vs North Macedonia
9 March: North Macedonia vs Serbia
10 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

8 April: North Macedonia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
9 April: Serbia vs Romania
14 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Serbia, Romania vs North Macedonia

Kazakhstan opened with a 5-0 defeat of Hungary
Kazakhstan opened with a 5-0 defeat of Hungarykff.kz

Group 5: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Israel, Hungary

Results
3 February: Hungary 2-1 Belarus
9 December: Kazakhstan 5-0 Hungary
8 December: Israel 0-3 Belarus

Fixtures
28 January: Israel vs Kazakhstan (postponed)

2 March: Kazakhstan vs Belarus
3 March: Hungary vs Israel
8 March: Belarus vs Kazakhstan
10 March: Israel vs Hungary

6 April: Hungary vs Kazakhstan, Belarus vs Israel
13 April: Belarus vs Hungary, Kazakhstan vs Israel

Spain are aiming to win back the title they lost in 2018
Spain are aiming to win back the title they lost in 2018RFEF

Group 6: Spain, Slovenia, Latvia, Switzerland

Results
2 February: Spain 3-1 Slovenia
29 January: Latvia 0-1 Slovenia
8 December: Spain 7-0 Latvia, Slovenia 12-1 Switzerland

Fixtures
5 March: Switzerland vs Latvia
6 March: Slovenia vs Spain
9 March: Latvia vs Spain, Switzerland vs Slovenia

8 April: Latvia vs Switzerland (postponed from 1 February)
10 April: Switzerland vs Spain (played in Madrid, postponed from 29 January)
12 April: Slovenia vs Latvia, Spain vs Switzerland

Group 7: Italy, Belgium, Finland, Montenegro

Results
2 February: Italy 7-4 Finland, Belgium 6-2 Montenegro
28 January: Montenegro 0-3 Italy, Belgium 3-3 Finland

Fixtures
4 March: Montenegro vs Belgium
5 March: Finland vs Italy
8 March: Finland vs Montenegro
9 March: Italy vs Belgium

8 April: Belgium vs Italy
9 April: Montenegro vs Finland
13 April: Finland vs Belgium, Italy vs Montenegro

Portugal trailed Poland 2-0 in their opener before drawing with two late goals
Portugal trailed Poland 2-0 in their opener before drawing with two late goalsGetty Images

Group 8: Czech Republic, Portugal (holders), Poland, Norway

Results
3 February: Poland 0-3 Portugal
1 February: Norway 0-5 Czech Republic*
29 January: Portugal 2-2 Poland, Czech Republic 5-0 Norway*

*Matches cancelled

Fixtures
5 March: Portugal vs Czech Republic, Norway vs Poland (played in Łódź﻿)
8 March: Poland vs Norway
10 March: Czech Republic vs Portugal

9 April: Czech Republic vs Poland
11 April: Norway vs Portugal (played in Mafra)
14 April: Poland vs Czech Republic, Portugal vs Norway

Fixture dates

8–9 December 2020
27 January–3 February 2021
2–10 March 2021
6–14 April 2021

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

  • Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.

Contenders

  • The teams who competed in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
  • The nine qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
  • The seven qualifying round play-off winners: Armenia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Switzerland
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 24 February 2021