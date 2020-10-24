Futsal EURO qualifying group stage guide

For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away between December and April.

The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.

The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two

Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018

Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)

Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament

Of the teams currently confirmed in the qualifying groups stage, these are hoping to earn a finals debut: Albania, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Slovakia

Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October with two more European berths to be set

Qualifying groups

Group 1: San Marino/Denmark*, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine

Group 2: Bulgaria/Armenia*, France, Georgia, Russia

Group 3: Turkey/Greece*, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova

Group 4: England/North Macedonia*, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 5: Israel/Cyprus*, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus

Group 6: Switzerland/Germany*, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia

Group 7: Montenegro/Lithuania*, Italy, Belgium, Finland

Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic

*Competing in qualifying round play-offs in November

Fixture dates

6–9 December 2020

25 January–3 February 2021

1–10 March 2021

5–14 April 2021

Play-off

Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up

Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.

