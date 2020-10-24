Futsal EURO qualifying group stage guide
Saturday 24 October 2020
The new home-and-away qualifiers will begin in December and the play-offs will compete the group line-up.
For the first time, UEFA Futsal EURO qualifying includes a qualifying group stage with the eight four-team sections played home and away between December and April.
The eight group winners and the six best runners-up join hosts the Netherlands in the finals from 9 January to 6 February 2022, with the remaining two runners-up to play off for the other berth from 14–17 November 2021.
- The finals have now expanded to 16 teams and are played every four years rather than every two
- Portugal aim to defend the title they won for the first time in Slovenia in 2018
- Spain have won seven titles (including the initial 1996 tournament before Futsal EURO gained championship status in 1999)
- Two-time champions Italy and 1999 winners Russia, along with Spain, have played in every final tournament
- Of the teams currently confirmed in the qualifying groups stage, these are hoping to earn a finals debut: Albania, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Slovakia
- Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and Spain along with hosts Lithuania will compete at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup from 12 September to 3 October with two more European berths to be set
Qualifying groups
Group 1: San Marino/Denmark*, Croatia, Albania, Ukraine
Group 2: Bulgaria/Armenia*, France, Georgia, Russia
Group 3: Turkey/Greece*, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Moldova
Group 4: England/North Macedonia*, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 5: Israel/Cyprus*, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Belarus
Group 6: Switzerland/Germany*, Spain, Latvia, Slovenia
Group 7: Montenegro/Lithuania*, Italy, Belgium, Finland
Group 8: Poland, Portugal (holders), Norway, Czech Republic
- *Competing in qualifying round play-offs in November
Fixture dates
6–9 December 2020
25 January–3 February 2021
1–10 March 2021
5–14 April 2021
Play-off
Eighth-ranked runner-up vs Seventh-ranked runner-up
- Two-legged tie from 14–17 November 2021.
Contenders
- The teams who competed in the FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- The nine qualifying round group winners: Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, Norway, Poland
- The seven qualifying round play-off winners (ties played 2–11 November)