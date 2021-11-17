Meet the Futsal EURO finalists

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 is the first tournament since the competition changed from a biennial 12-team event to a 16-nation finals played every four years.

Serbia completed the finals line-up with their victory against Belarus in November's play-off: meet the contenders.

The groups Group A: Netherlands (hosts), Serbia, Ukraine, Portugal (holders) Group B: Kazakhstan, Italy, Slovenia, Finland Group C: Russia, Poland, Slovakia, Croatia Group D: Georgia, Spain, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina

GROUP A

Netherlands KNVB

How they qualified: Hosts

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Were runners-up as hosts of the first Futsal World Cup in 1989.

Serbia MN Press

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 4 runners-up, Play-off (W6-1agg vs Belarus)

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

2021 World Cup: Round of 16

Key fact: As hosts in 2016, all five of their games sold out the 11,161-capacity Arena Belgrade, with a total competition attendance of 113,820.

Ukraine Drago Sopta via HNS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have got past the group stage then fallen in the quarter-finals in the last five editions.

Portugal FPF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 8 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Winners

2021 World Cup: Winners

Key fact: Beat Spain in extra time to win their first title in Ljubljana and added a first Word Cup title in Lithuania in October 2021.

GROUP B

Kazakhstan KFF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 5 winners

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Fourth place

2021 World Cup: Fourth place

Key fact: Kairat Almaty, who supply much of the squad, were UEFA Futsal Cup winners in 2013 and 2015.

Italy Getty Images

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2003, 2014)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: 2018 was the first time Italy had not finished among the top eight.

Slovenia Ales Fevzer va NZS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 6 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Quarter-finals

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Were hosts in 2018.

Finland Juha Tamminen via FA of Finland

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 7 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Coached since 2013 by Mićo Martić and have ended a series of narrow qualifying near-misses, including a 6-5 aggregate loss to Serbia in a Futsal World Cup play-off late last year.

GROUP C

Russia RFS

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 2 winners

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Reached five out of seven finals from 2005 to 2016.

Poland Paula Duda via PZPN

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group C winners, Qualifying group stage Group 8 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2001, 2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Group stage

Key fact: Held Russia 1-1 in their opening group game in 2018, Michał Kubik equalising with nine seconds left.

Slovakia SFZ

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 3 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Previously reached the qualifying play-offs for the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Croatia Drago Sopta via HFF

How they qualified: Qualifying group stage Group 1 winners

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: A competition-record crowd of 14,300 watched their 2012 semi-final with Russia in Zagreb.

GROUP D

Georgia Getty Images

How they qualified: Qualifying round Group F winners, Qualifying group stage Group 2 runners-up

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Reached qualifying play-offs for the first time in the 2018 edition but were pipped by Romania despite a 2-2 first-leg away draw.