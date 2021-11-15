Futsal EURO play-off: Serbia lead Belarus

Serbia will defend a 3-1 lead in Belarus on Wednesday in the second leg of their play-off for the last place at UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 in the Netherlands.

While the eight group winners and six best runners-up from the qualifying group stage automatically earned their spots in the finals from 19 January to 6 February, the other two teams that finished second now take each other on for the right to join them.

Serbia, who had the eighth-best record, hosted the first leg as decided by a draw made when the qualifying groups were set. The finals draw was made on 18 October and the play-off winner will go into Group A, meeting holders Portugal, Ukraine and hosts Netherlands in Amsterdam.

First leg

Monday 15 November: Serbia 3-1 Belarus (Kragujevac)

Ninoslav Aleksić and Marko Pršić scored either side of a Belarus own goal to give Serbia control of the tie before Dmitri Los pulled one back late on.

Second leg

Wednesday 17 November: Belarus vs Serbia (Minsk)

Away goals The away goals rule applies to this tie so if the tie is level after 40 minutes of the second leg, the team with the greater number of away goals will qualify. The same would apply after extra time. Full details in the competition regulations.

Belarus finished behind Kazakhstan in their group KFF

How they reached the play-off: Qualifying group stage Group 5 runners-up (W3 D0 L3 F26 A15)

Previous play-offs: EURO 2016, L2-3agg vs Czech Republic; 2016 World Cup, L3-6agg vs Russia; 2012 World Cup, L2-11agg vs Portugal; 2008 World Cup, L2-6agg vs Russia; 2004 World Cup, L2-7agg vs Ukraine

Futsal EURO best: Group stage (2010)

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

In their 2016 play-off with Czech Republic, Belarus equalised with three seconds left of the home second leg but had already lost 2-1 away.

In 2010 they lost their debut finals game 9-1 to Spain – but then held eventual runners-up Portugal 5-5 with a last-gasp equaliser.

Serbia are aiming to qualify for their sixth Futsal EURO out of the last seven Nebojsa Parausic / MN press via FSS

How they reached the play-off: Qualifying group stage Group 4 runners-up (W2 D3 L1 F18 A13)

Previous play-offs: EURO 2018, W8-7agg vs Czech Republic; EURO 2014, L3-9agg vs Romania; 2020 World Cup, W6-5agg vs Finland; 2016 World Cup, L2-4agg vs Portugal; 2012 World Cup, W6-2agg vs Hungary

Futsal EURO best: Fourth place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals