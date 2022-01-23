UEFA Futsal EURO highlights: Portugal go clear, Ukraine off the mark

UEFA Futsal EURO holders Portugal opened up a three-point lead in Group A courtesy of a 4-1 win against hosts the Netherlands at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome – after Ukraine had recovered from their opening loss to the Dutch and defeated Serbia 6-1.

Group A concludes on Friday when the Netherlands play Serbia in Amsterdam, while Portugal and Ukraine travel to Groningen. Attention returns to Group B on Monday.

Watch highlights from midnight CET.

Highlights: Serbia 1-6 Ukraine

Just as in the opening loss to the Netherlands, Mykhailo Zvarych struck early for Ukraine, meeting a Petro Shoturma ball with the outside of his boot. Unlike on Wednesday, Ukraine built on that lead with ruthless efficiency and led by four at the break.

Yaroslav Lebid made the next two, his kick-in turned into Serbia's net by the unfortunate Kristijan Vasić before his powerful effort from the left was met by a volley from Danyil Abakshyn. Ihor Cherniavskyi got the fourth just before the interval with a low shot, celebrating his team's excellent half with a somersault.

Serbia had actually created the more chances in the first half and that continued after the break. However, despite missing four players, Ukraine proved too disciplined to be broken down. And they even added more goals, Zvarych finishing off a stylish passing move involving all four outfield Ukraine players before Ihor Korsun looped the ball from his own box into an unguarded Serbia net.

Dragan Tomić then pulled one back at the end to deny Ukraine the first clean sheet of these finals. Serbia remain without a point but are still in mathematical contention.

Mykhailo Zvarych, Ukraine goalscorer: "We did our homework and knew our opponents really well. Also, we were really motivated to play against such a strong team as Serbia. We performed well as a team today and we also felt the support of the whole country."

Key stat: The margin of victory equalled Ukraine's biggest at a Futsal EURO, set in 2001 when they beat Croatia 5-0 and Poland 8-3 in successive group games.

Highlights: Portugal 4-1 Netherlands

Portugal moved three points clear of both the Netherlands and Ukraine thanks to a comfortable victory against the hosts. The holders dominated possession from the start, but there was a touch of fortune about their early opener as Zicky Té pounced on a loose ball and his effort was diverted in off the legs of luckless Dutch captain Oualid Saadouni.

The hosts kept up their defensive shape thereafter and seemed to have made it to half-time only 1-0 down when Zicky set up Pany Varela down the left. The two-goal hero of October's FIFA Futsal World Cup final promptly let fly to double the lead.

Pany struck again soon after the interval with a low shot, but the Netherlands continued to work hard and were rewarded with a goal from Lahcen Bouyouzan. The No11 pounced on the rebound after Jamal El Ghannouti's speculative lob from the right touchline inside the Dutch half had hit the crossbar.

Nevertheless, with Yoshua St Juste deployed as a flying goalkeeper by the hosts, Afonso Jesus was able to make it 4-1 in the final minute by dispossessing Mats Velseboer and tapping into an empty net. The Netherlands, like Ukraine, trail Portugal by three points.

Pany Varela, Portugal goalscorer: "It was a competent match from our end. We felt we had to be very strong right from the first second in order to avoid what happened in our first game, and we did just that. It was really important to score so quickly in the match ... To score two goals is the least important thing for me as the team always comes first."

Key stat: The was the only time the hosts had played the holders in a Futsal EURO group stage and the first such meeting at any stage since Portugal lost on penalties to Spain in the 2007 semi-finals in Gondomar.

