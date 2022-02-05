Futsal EURO final contenders: Portugal vs Russia

The line-up is set for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 final at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. We introduce the two contenders involved in Sunday's showpiece.

Sunday's action Third-place match

Spain vs Ukraine (14:30) Final

Portugal vs Russia (17:30) All kick-offs CET

Past Futsal EURO meetings

2018 semi-final highlights: Russia 2-3 Portugal

2018 semi-final: Russia 2-3 Portugal

2014 group stage: Portugal 4-4 Russia

2007 third place: Russia 3-2 Portugal

1999 group stage: Portugal 1-3 Russia

Meet the teams

Group A winners: Serbia W4-2 (Amsterdam), Netherlands W4-1 (Amsterdam), Ukraine W1-0 (Groningen)

Quarter-final: Finland W3-2 (Amsterdam)

Semi-final: Spain W3-2 (Amsterdam)

Portugal: road to the final

Finals top scorer: Afonso Jesus 4

Previous finals

2018: W3-2aet vs Spain (Ljubljana)2010: L2-4 vs Spain (Debrecen)



Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Winners

2021 World Cup: Winners

Key fact: Aiming for a third major tournament triumph in a row, previously achieved by Spain in the 2004 World Cup then EURO 2005 and 2007.

Portugal win Futsal EURO 2018

Group C winners: Slovakia W7-1 (Amsterdam), Croatia W4-0 (Amsterdam), Poland W5-1 (Amsterdam)

Quarter-final: Georgia W3-1 (Amsterdam)

Semi-final: Ukraine W3-2 (Amsterdam)

Finals top scorers: Artem Antoshkin, Ivan Chishkala 5

Previous finals

2016: L3-7 vs Spain (Belgrade)

2014: L1-3 vs Italy (Antwerp)

2012: L1-3aet vs Spain (Zagreb)

2005: L1-2 vs Spain (Ostrava)

1999: W3-3, 4-2pens vs Spain (Granada)

1996: L3-5 vs Spain (Córdoba)

Russia: road to the final

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have won all 11 games in their campaign, including qualifying, for a new record.