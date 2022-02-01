Futsal EURO semi-finals: Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine into final four

The line-up is set for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 semi-finals on Friday at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. We introduce the four contenders aiming for Sunday's showpiece.

The road to the final SEMI-FINALS Friday 4 February:

Ukraine vs Russia (17:00)

Portugal vs Spain (20:00)﻿ FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH Sunday 6 February: Third-place match

Portugal/Spain vs Ukraine/Russia (14:30, Amsterdam) Final

Portugal/Spain vs Ukraine/Russia (17:30, Amsterdam) All kick-offs CET

Portugal's group goals

Group A winners: Serbia W4-2 (Amsterdam), Netherlands W4-1 (Amsterdam), Ukraine W1-0 (Groningen)

Quarter-final: Finland W3-2 (Amsterdam)

Finals top scorer: Afonso Jesus 4

Semi-final record: W2 L2

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Winners

2021 World Cup: Winners

Key fact: Unbeaten in 31 competitive games since a penalty shoot-out loss to Iran for 2016 World Cup third place, and 32 over 40 minutes since the last-four loss to Argentina at that tournament.

Russia's group goals

Group C winners: Slovakia W7-1 (Amsterdam), Croatia W4-0 (Amsterdam), Poland W5-1 (Amsterdam)

Quarter-final: Georgia W3-1 (Amsterdam)

Finals top scorers: Artem Antoshkin, Ivan Chishkala 5

Semi-final record: W6 L3

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have won all ten games in their campaign, including qualifying, for a new record.

Spain's group goals

Group D winners: Bosnia and Herzegovina W5-1 (Groningen), Azerbaijan D2-2 (Groningen), Georgia W8-0 (Groningen)

Quarter-final: Slovakia W5-1 (Amsterdam)

Finals top scorer: Sergio Lozano 4

Semi-final record: W9 L2

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have made the semi-finals in all 12 Futsal EURO tournaments.

Ukraine's group goals

Group A runners-up: Netherlands L2-3 (Amsterdam), Serbia W6-1 (Amsterdam), Portugal L0-1 (Groningen)

Quarter-final: Kazakhstan W5-3 (Amsterdam)

Top scorer: Mykhailo Zvarych 4

Semi-final record: W2 L1

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: First semi-final since 2005, which was their third in a row.