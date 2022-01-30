Meet the Futsal EURO quarter-finalists

The line-up for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals on Monday and Tuesday at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome is set.

We introduce the eight contenders hoping to still be standing next Sunday.

The road to the final QUARTER-FINALS Monday 31 January:

Portugal vs Finland (17:00, Amsterdam)

Kazakhstan vs Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam) Tuesday 1 February:

Russia vs Georgia (17:00, Amsterdam)

Spain vs Slovakia (20:00, Amsterdam) SEMI-FINALS Friday 4 February:

SF1: Portugal/Finland vs Spain/Slovakia (KO tbc, Amsterdam)

SF2: Kazakhstan/Ukraine vs Russia/Georgia (KO tbc, Amsterdam) FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH Sunday 6 February: Third-place match

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:30, Amsterdam) Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (17:30, Amsterdam) All kick-offs CET

Portugal vs Finland

Portugal's group goals

Group A winners: Serbia W4-2 (Amsterdam), Netherlands W4-1 (Amsterdam), Ukraine W1-0 (Groningen)

Group stage top scorer: Pany Varela 3

Quarter-final record: W3 L2

Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)

Futsal EURO 2018: Winners

2021 World Cup: Winners

Key fact: The six-point margin of Group A victory is a competition record.

Finland's group goals

Group B runners-up: Italy D3-3 (Groningen), Kazakhstan L2-6 (Groningen), Slovenia W2-1 (Amsterdam)

Group stage top scorer: Henri Alamikkotervo 2

Quarter-final record: N/A

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Coached since 2013 by Mićo Martić, who brought up his 100th game in the decisive win against Slovenia.

Kazakhstan vs Ukraine

Kazakhstan's group goals

Group B winners: Slovenia D4-4 (Groningen), Finland W6-2 (Groningen), Italy W4-1 (Groningen)

Group stage top scorer: Birzhan Orazov 5

Quarter-final record: W2 L0

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Fourth place

2021 World Cup: Fourth place

Key fact: Kairat Almaty, who supply much of the squad, were UEFA Futsal Cup winners in 2013 and 2015.

Ukraine's group goals

Group A runners-up: Netherlands L2-3 (Amsterdam), Serbia W6-1 (Amsterdam), Portugal L0-1 (Groningen)

Group stage top scorer: Mykhailo Zvarych 3

Quarter-final record: W0 L5

Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Have got past the group stage then fallen in the quarter-finals in the previous five editions.

Russia vs Georgia

Russia's group goals

Group C winners: Slovakia W7-1 (Amsterdam), Croatia W4-0 (Amsterdam), Poland W5-1 (Amsterdam)

Group stage top scorer: Artem Antoshkin 5

Quarter-final record: W4 L1

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)

Futsal EURO 2018: Third place

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: Beat Georgia home and away in qualifying.

Georgia's group goals

Group D runners-up: Azerbaijan W3-2 (Groningen), Bosnia and Herzegovina W2-1 (Groningen), Spain L0-8 (Groningen)

Group stage top scorer: Thales 2

Quarter-final record: N/A

Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: First debutants to win their opening two games since Azerbaijan in 2010.

Spain vs Slovakia

Spain's group goals

Group D winners: Bosnia and Herzegovina W5-1 (Groningen), Azerbaijan D2-2 (Groningen), Georgia W8-0 (Groningen)

Group stage top scorer: Sergio Lozano 3

Quarter-final record: W5 L0

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up

2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Key fact: The win against Georgia equalled the final tournament record margin of victory they set in 2010 when beating Belarus 9-1.

Slovakia's group goals

Group C runners-up: Russia L1-7 (Amsterdam), Poland D2-2 (Amsterdam), Croatia W5-3 (Groningen)

Group stage top scorer: Tomáš Drahovský 3

Quarter-final record: N/A

Futsal EURO best: Never qualified

Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify

Key fact: Slovakia captain Tomáš Drahovský of Santa Coloma was top scorer in the Spanish league last season (and currently stands third in 2021/22).