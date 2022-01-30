Meet the Futsal EURO quarter-finalists
Sunday 30 January 2022
Sixteen began the biggest-ever Futsal EURO finals; now eight remain for the ties on Monday and Tuesday in Amsterdam.
The line-up for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals on Monday and Tuesday at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome is set.
We introduce the eight contenders hoping to still be standing next Sunday.
The road to the final
QUARTER-FINALS
Monday 31 January:
Portugal vs Finland (17:00, Amsterdam)
Kazakhstan vs Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam)
Tuesday 1 February:
Russia vs Georgia (17:00, Amsterdam)
Spain vs Slovakia (20:00, Amsterdam)
SEMI-FINALS
Friday 4 February:
SF1: Portugal/Finland vs Spain/Slovakia (KO tbc, Amsterdam)
SF2: Kazakhstan/Ukraine vs Russia/Georgia (KO tbc, Amsterdam)
FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH
Sunday 6 February:
Third-place match
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:30, Amsterdam)
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (17:30, Amsterdam)
All kick-offs CET
Portugal vs Finland
PORTUGAL (HOLDERS)
Group A winners: Serbia W4-2 (Amsterdam), Netherlands W4-1 (Amsterdam), Ukraine W1-0 (Groningen)
Group stage top scorer: Pany Varela 3
Quarter-final record: W3 L2
Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)
Futsal EURO 2018: Winners
2021 World Cup: Winners
Key fact: The six-point margin of Group A victory is a competition record.
FINLAND
Group B runners-up: Italy D3-3 (Groningen), Kazakhstan L2-6 (Groningen), Slovenia W2-1 (Amsterdam)
Group stage top scorer: Henri Alamikkotervo 2
Quarter-final record: N/A
Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Coached since 2013 by Mićo Martić, who brought up his 100th game in the decisive win against Slovenia.
Kazakhstan vs Ukraine
KAZAKHSTAN
Group B winners: Slovenia D4-4 (Groningen), Finland W6-2 (Groningen), Italy W4-1 (Groningen)
Group stage top scorer: Birzhan Orazov 5
Quarter-final record: W2 L0
Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)
Futsal EURO 2018: Fourth place
2021 World Cup: Fourth place
Key fact: Kairat Almaty, who supply much of the squad, were UEFA Futsal Cup winners in 2013 and 2015.
UKRAINE
Group A runners-up: Netherlands L2-3 (Amsterdam), Serbia W6-1 (Amsterdam), Portugal L0-1 (Groningen)
Group stage top scorer: Mykhailo Zvarych 3
Quarter-final record: W0 L5
Futsal EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)
Futsal EURO 2018: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Have got past the group stage then fallen in the quarter-finals in the previous five editions.What is futsal? A beginner's guide
Russia vs Georgia
RUSSIA
Group C winners: Slovakia W7-1 (Amsterdam), Croatia W4-0 (Amsterdam), Poland W5-1 (Amsterdam)
Group stage top scorer: Artem Antoshkin 5
Quarter-final record: W4 L1
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)
Futsal EURO 2018: Third place
2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Beat Georgia home and away in qualifying.
GEORGIA
Group D runners-up: Azerbaijan W3-2 (Groningen), Bosnia and Herzegovina W2-1 (Groningen), Spain L0-8 (Groningen)
Group stage top scorer: Thales 2
Quarter-final record: N/A
Futsal EURO best: Never previously qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: First debutants to win their opening two games since Azerbaijan in 2010.
Spain vs Slovakia
SPAIN
Group D winners: Bosnia and Herzegovina W5-1 (Groningen), Azerbaijan D2-2 (Groningen), Georgia W8-0 (Groningen)
Group stage top scorer: Sergio Lozano 3
Quarter-final record: W5 L0
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)
Futsal EURO 2018: Runners-up
2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals
Key fact: The win against Georgia equalled the final tournament record margin of victory they set in 2010 when beating Belarus 9-1.
SLOVAKIA
Group C runners-up: Russia L1-7 (Amsterdam), Poland D2-2 (Amsterdam), Croatia W5-3 (Groningen)
Group stage top scorer: Tomáš Drahovský 3
Quarter-final record: N/A
Futsal EURO best: Never qualified
Futsal EURO 2018: Did not qualify
Key fact: Slovakia captain Tomáš Drahovský of Santa Coloma was top scorer in the Spanish league last season (and currently stands third in 2021/22).UEFA futsal coach app