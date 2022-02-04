Futsal EURO final contenders: Portugal vs Russia
Friday 4 February 2022
Sixteen began the biggest-ever Futsal EURO finals; now two remain to compete for the title on Sunday in Amsterdam.
The line-up is set for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 final at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. We introduce the two contenders involved in Sunday's showpiece.
The road to the final
SEMI-FINALS
Friday 4 February:
Ukraine 2-3 Russia
Portugal 3-2 Spain
FINAL/THIRD-PLACE MATCH
Sunday 6 February:
Third-place match
Spain vs Ukraine (14:30, Amsterdam)
Final
Portugal vs Russia (17:30, Amsterdam)
All kick-offs CET
Past Futsal EURO meetings
2018 semi-final: Russia 2-3 Portugal
2014 group stage: Portugal 4-4 Russia
2007 third place: Russia 3-2 Portugal
1999 group stage: Portugal 1-3 Russia
Meet the teams
PORTUGAL (HOLDERS)
Group A winners: Serbia W4-2 (Amsterdam), Netherlands W4-1 (Amsterdam), Ukraine W1-0 (Groningen)
Quarter-final: Finland W3-2 (Amsterdam)
Semi-final: Spain W3-2 (Amsterdam)
Finals top scorer: Afonso Jesus 4
Previous finals
2018: W3-2aet vs Spain (Ljubljana)2010: L2-4 vs Spain (Debrecen)
Futsal EURO best: Winners (2018)
Futsal EURO 2018: Winners
2021 World Cup: Winners
Key fact: Aiming for a third major tournament triumph in a row, previously achieved by Spain in the 2004 World Cup then EURO 2005 and 2007.
RUSSIA
Group C winners: Slovakia W7-1 (Amsterdam), Croatia W4-0 (Amsterdam), Poland W5-1 (Amsterdam)
Quarter-final: Georgia W3-1 (Amsterdam)
Semi-final: Ukraine W3-2 (Amsterdam)
Finals top scorers: Artem Antoshkin, Ivan Chishkala 5
Previous finals
2016: L3-7 vs Spain (Belgrade)
2014: L1-3 vs Italy (Antwerp)
2012: L1-3aet vs Spain (Zagreb)
2005: L1-2 vs Spain (Ostrava)
1999: W3-3, 4-2pens vs Spain (Granada)
1996: L3-5 vs Spain (Córdoba)
Futsal EURO best: Winners (1999)
Futsal EURO 2018: Third place
2021 World Cup: Quarter-finals
Key fact: Have won all 11 games in their campaign, including qualifying, for a new record.What is futsal? A beginner's guide