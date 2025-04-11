Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round: Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine into finals
Friday, April 11, 2025
The line-up for the finals in Latvia and Lithuania is taking shape in the last week of the qualifying main round.
Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, Poland, holders Portugal, Slovenia and Ukraine have won their UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round groups to seal their spots in the final tournament, with two more places plus all eight play-off berths to be settled when the last fixtures are played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far
Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Ukraine
The ten main round group winners join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the 2026 finals from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs in September 2025.
Ukraine qualified on Friday as they defeated Cyprus 11-1 while the only side that could catch them, Romania, lost 2-1 in Germany. Croatia are also through after a 6-0 win against nearest challengers Greece (who remain in the play-off hunt) and Belarus beat twice champions Italy 2-1 to qualify for the first time since their 2010 debut.
On Thursday, Poland qualified with a 6-0 win against Türki̇ye thanks to Moldova keeping their own play-off hopes alive by defeating Slovakia, currently second in Group 3, 5-3. Slovenia also booked their place with a 4-0 victory against Norway as Hungary clinched second position in Group 4 by winning 3-2 in Montenegro.
Holders Portugal became the first team to confirm qualification from the main round in February and the following month Czechia and major tournament debutants Armenia were next to join them. There are two direct group deciders that will settle the remaining direct finals slots: Bosnia and Herzegovina host Spain in Group 8 on Tuesday needing a six-goal win, and the following day Group 10 leaders France visit Georgia, who require victory by a margin of four or more to overtake Les Bleus.
Kazakhstan, runners-up behind Armenia, must wait to see if they will be among the eight play-off contenders, just like Hungary, Italy and Romania, who all still have a game to play but are confirmed second in their groups. However Netherlands, Group 7 runners-up behind Portugal, will not be able to reach the play-offs as one of the eight best second-placed teams. In contrast, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Georgia, and Spain all know if they finish second in their group, they are at least assured a play-off.
So far in qualifying a number of nations have enjoyed record home crowds or home competitive crowds: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark (the 3,570 against Albania nearly three times their previous record for a home futsal game), England, Finland, Germany (their home record 3,484 against Cyprus, an attendance number which they nearly matched in their loss to Ukraine), Greece, Kosovo, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Türkiye.
Main round groups
All confirmed kick-off times are CET
Group 1
Results so far
11 April: Germany 2-1 Romania
11 April: Ukraine 11-1 Cyprus
5 February: Cyprus 3-4 Romania
4 February: Ukraine 9-0 Germany
31 January: Germany 3-5 Ukraine
31 January: Romania 6-1 Cyprus
18 December: Germany 2-1 Cyprus
17 December: Romania 0-2 Ukraine
13 December: Cyprus 0-7 Ukraine
12 December: Romania 6-0 Germany
Fixtures to come
15 April: Cyprus vs Germany (10:00)
15 April: Ukraine vs Romania (18:00)
Group 2
Results so far
11 April: Belarus 2-1 Italy
10 April: Finland 7-0 Malta
11 March: Malta 1-5 Italy
9 March: Finland 1-3 Belarus
6 March: Belarus 3-0 Finland
6 March: Italy 11-1 Malta
4 February: Finland 0-2 Italy
4 February: Belarus 5-0 Malta
30 January: Italy 2-2 Belarus
17 December: Malta 0-5 Finland
Fixtures to come
16 April: Malta vs Belarus (19:00)
16 April: Italy vs Finland (20:00)
Group 3
Results so far
10 April: Moldova 5-3 Slovakia
10 April: Poland 6-0 Türkiye
12 March: Türkiye 4-8 Slovakia
12 March: Poland 3-0 Moldova
7 March: Moldova 1-3 Poland
7 March: Slovakia 7-2 Türkiye
5 February: Moldova 4-3 Türkiye
4 February: Poland 6-1 Slovakia
18 December: Slovakia 3-2 Moldova
17 December: Türkiye 1-4 Poland
Fixtures to come
15 April: Türkiye vs Moldova (13:00)
15 April: Slovakia vs Poland (18:30)
Group 4
Results so far
10 April: Montenegro 2-3 Hungary
10 April: Slovenia 4-0 Norway
12 March: Norway 4-2 Hungary
11 March: Slovenia 5-1 Montenegro
7 March: Hungary 4-0 Norway
6 March: Montenegro 3-7 Slovenia
18 December: Slovenia 5-4 Hungary
16 December: Montenegro 0-1 Norway
12 December: Hungary 5-0 Montenegro
12 December: Norway 1-2 Slovenia
Fixtures to come
15 April: Norway vs Montenegro (18:00)
15 April: Hungary vs Slovenia (18:00)
Group 5
Results so far
11 April: Croatia 6-0 Greece
11 April: Sweden 4-3 Azerbaijan
11 March: Greece 3-2 Azerbaijan
11 March: Croatia 6-2 Sweden
7 March: Greece 0-1 Croatia
4 February: Sweden 2-3 Croatia
4 February: Azerbaijan 2-2 Greece
31 January: Croatia 9-2 Azerbaijan
17 December: Azerbaijan 3-3 Sweden
11 December: Sweden 1-4 Greece
Fixtures to come
15 April: Azerbaijan vs Croatia (18:00)
15 April: Greece vs Sweden (18:00)
Group 6
Results so far
12 March: Armenia 4-2 Kazakhstan
8 March: Denmark 1-3 Armenia
7 March: Kazakhstan 4-2 Albania
5 February: Albania 1-5 Armenia
5 February: Kazakhstan 7-3 Denmark
1 February: Armenia 4-0 Albania
1 February: Denmark 3-2 Kazakhstan
18 December: Kazakhstan 4-4 Armenia
18 December: Denmark 3-4 Albania
14 December: Armenia 4-3 Denmark
13 December: Albania 0-2 Kazakhstan
Fixtures to come
12 April: Albania vs Denmark (19:00)
Group 7 (complete)
Results
12 March: Netherlands 4-7 Portugal
12 March: Andorra 2-1 North Macedonia
7 March: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
7 March: Portugal 5-0 Andorra
5 February: Andorra 1-1 Netherlands
5 February: Portugal 3-0 North Macedonia
1 February: Netherlands 5-5 Andorra
31 January: North Macedonia 1-5 Portugal
18 December: North Macedonia 1-1 Andorra
18 December: Portugal 4-2 Netherlands
13 December: Netherlands 4-0 North Macedonia
13 December: Andorra 2-7 Portugal
Group 8
Results so far
11 March: England 2-5 Bosnia and Herzegovina
11 March: Spain 6-0 Switzerland
7 March: Spain 7-0 England
6 March: Switzerland 0-9 Bosnia and Herzegovina
4 February: Bosnia and Herzegovina 10-1 Switzerland
4 February: England 0-6 Spain
17 December: Spain 6-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
16 December: England 5-1 Switzerland
13 December: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 England
12 December: Switzerland 0-9 Spain
Fixtures to come
15 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Spain (18:00)
15 April: Switzerland vs England (20:00)
Group 9
Results so far
11 April: Serbia 7-2 Austria
12 March: Belgium 2-3 Czechia
8 March: Austria 0-6 Czechia
7 March: Serbia 1-2 Belgium
5 February: Belgium 8-3 Serbia
4 February: Czechia 5-2 Austria
31 January: Belgium 7-2 Austria
18 December: Serbia 4-4 Czechia
13 December: Austria 1-6 Serbia
13 December: Czechia 3-0 Belgium
Fixtures to come
16 April: Czechia vs Serbia (18:30)
16 April: Austria vs Belgium (19:00)
Group 10
Results so far
11 April: France 8-0 Bulgaria
11 April: Kosovo 1-3 Georgia
4 February: France 9-4 Kosovo
4 February: Bulgaria 1-5 Georgia
31 January: Kosovo 0-5 France
31 January: Georgia 6-1 Bulgaria
17 December: Kosovo 6-2 Bulgaria
17 December: France 5-2 Georgia
13 December: Georgia 3-1 Kosovo
13 December: Bulgaria 0-11 France
Fixtures to come
16 April: Bulgaria vs Kosovo (17:00)
16 April: Georgia vs France (17:00)
Contenders
- While co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA men's futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023, including holders Portugal, entered directly in the main round. They were joined by the six teams that progressed from the April 2024 preliminary round (Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Switzerland).
- Portugal have won the last two Futsal EUROs – in 2018 and 2022 – and also triumphed in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima.
- Semi-finalists last time out, Spain have won seven European titles, while Italy have claimed two.
- Twice runners-up, Ukraine also reached the 2022 semis, losing the third-place match to Spain.
- Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia lost in the 2022 quarter-finals. Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, hosts the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia also contested that final tournament.
- Belarus, Belgium, Czechia, France, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye have previously qualified as well.
- The remaining contenders are hoping to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania as finals debutants.
- Andorra got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage.
- Malta got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage and had never won a competitive game before the preliminary round.
- France and Ukraine reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan that ran from 14 September to 6 October. Kazakhstan lost in the quarter-finals and Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain made the round of 16.
- In December, Norway got their first victory in a Futsal EURO main round or equivalent away to Montenegro, and England won what was their debut competitive home match, against Switzerland.
- Ukraine beat Romania in the 2014 and 2018 final tournaments.
- Italy defeated Finland twice in Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying, before the teams drew 3-3 at the finals.
- Poland and Slovakia drew 2-2 at the 2022 finals. In qualifying for that tournament, Slovakia drew 4-4 at home to Moldova and won 4-0 away.
- In 2024 World Cup qualifying, Slovenia downed Montenegro 3-1 at home and 4-1 away.
- Azerbaijan beat Greece home and away in both EURO 2022 and 2024 World Cup qualifying. Greece edged Sweden 4-3 in the EURO 2022 qualifying round.
- Denmark faced Albania in 2022 qualifying, winning one game apiece (both matches were played in Tirana).
- Portugal defeated the Netherlands at the 2014 and 2022 final tournaments as well as the 2000 World Cup.
- Spain saw off Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 at the 2022 finals, and beat Switzerland twice in qualifying (both games in Madrid). Bosnia and Herzegovina edged Switzerland 5-4 in 2022 qualifying.
- Serbia and Czechia drew 2-2 at the 2012 World Cup finals. Serbia beat Czechia 8-7 on aggregate in a EURO 2018 play-off, and they also drew at home and won away against Belgium in 2024 World Cup qualifying. Belgium beat Austria home and away in the previous round of that same World Cup campaign.
- In 2022 qualifying, France drew 4-4 at home to Georgia, who won the return 3-2 after having swept aside Kosovo 6-1 in the previous round. Kosovo defeated Bulgaria 2-0 in 2024 World Cup qualifying.
Futsal EURO 2026 dates
Play-off draw: 14:15 CET, 21 May 2025
Play-offs: 15-24 September 2025
Final tournament draw (Kaunas) 24 October 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): 20 January–7 February 2026