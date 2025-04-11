Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round: Armenia, Croatia, Czechia, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine into finals

So far Armenia, Czechia, Poland, holders Portugal and Slovenia have won their UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round groups to seal their spots in the final tournament, with three more places plus all eight play-off spots to be settled when the last fixtures are played on Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far Armenia, Croatia, Czechia, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia, Ukraine

The ten main round group winners join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the 2026 finals from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs in September 2025.

Ukraine qualified on Friday as they defeated Cyprus 11-1 while the only side that could catch them, Romania, lost 2-1 in Germany. Croatia are also through after a 6-0 win against nearest challengers Greece (who remain in the play-off hunt).

On Thursday, Poland qualified with a 6-0 win against Türki̇ye thanks to Moldova keeping their own play-off hopes alive by defeating Slovakia, currently second in Group 3, 5-3. Slovenia also booked their place with a 4-0 victory against Norway as Hungary clinched second position in Group 4 by winning 3-2 in Montenegro.

Holders Portugal became the first team to confirm qualification from the main round in February and the following month Czechia and major tournament debutants Armenia were next to join them. There are two direct group deciders next week: Bosnia and Herzegovina host Spain in Group 8 needing a six-goal win, and Group 10 leaders France visit Georgia.

Kazakhstan, runners-up behind Armenia, must wait to see if they will be among the eight play-off contenders, just like Hungary and Romania, who both still have a game to play. However Netherlands, Group 7 runners-up behind Portugal, will not be able to reach the play-offs as one of the eight best second-placed teams. In contrast, Bosnia and Heregovina, France, Georgia and Spain all know if they finish second in their group, they are at least assured a play-off.

So far in qualifying a number of nations have enjoyed record home crowds or home competitive crowds: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark (the 3,570 against Albania nearly three times their previous record for a home futsal game), England, Finland, Germany (their home record 3,484 against Cyprus, an attendance number which they nearly matched in their loss to Ukraine), Greece, Kosovo, Norway, Switzerland and Türkiye.

Fixtures and results

Main round groups

All confirmed kick-off times are CET

Group 1

Results so far

11 April: Germany 2-1 Romania

11 April: Ukraine 11-1 Cyprus

5 February: Cyprus 3-4 Romania

4 February: Ukraine 9-0 Germany

31 January: Germany 3-5 Ukraine

31 January: Romania 6-1 Cyprus

18 December: Germany 2-1 Cyprus

17 December: Romania 0-2 Ukraine

13 December: Cyprus 0-7 Ukraine

12 December: Romania 6-0 Germany

Fixtures to come

15 April: Cyprus vs Germany (10:00)

15 April: Ukraine vs Romania (18:00)

Group 2

Results so far

10 April: Finland 7-0 Malta

11 March: Malta 1-5 Italy

9 March: Finland 1-3 Belarus

6 March: Belarus 3-0 Finland

6 March: Italy 11-1 Malta

4 February: Finland 0-2 Italy

4 February: Belarus 5-0 Malta

30 January: Italy 2-2 Belarus

17 December: Malta 0-5 Finland



Fixtures to come

11 April: Belarus vs Italy (20:00)

16 April: Malta vs Belarus (19:00)

16 April: Italy vs Finland (20:00)

Group 3

Results so far

10 April: Moldova 5-3 Slovakia

10 April: Poland 6-0 Türkiye

12 March: Türkiye 4-8 Slovakia

12 March: Poland 3-0 Moldova

7 March: Moldova 1-3 Poland

7 March: Slovakia 7-2 Türkiye

5 February: Moldova 4-3 Türkiye

4 February: Poland 6-1 Slovakia

18 December: Slovakia 3-2 Moldova

17 December: Türkiye 1-4 Poland

Fixtures to come

15 April: Türkiye vs Moldova (13:00)

15 April: Slovakia vs Poland (18:30)

Group 4

Results so far

10 April: Montenegro 2-3 Hungary

10 April: Slovenia 4-0 Norway

12 March: Norway 4-2 Hungary

11 March: Slovenia 5-1 Montenegro

7 March: Hungary 4-0 Norway

6 March: Montenegro 3-7 Slovenia

18 December: Slovenia 5-4 Hungary

16 December: Montenegro 0-1 Norway

12 December: Hungary 5-0 Montenegro

12 December: Norway 1-2 Slovenia



Fixtures to come

15 April: Norway vs Montenegro (18:00)

15 April: Hungary vs Slovenia (18:00)

Group 5

Results so far

11 April: Croatia 6-0 Greece

11 April: Sweden 4-3 Azerbaijan

11 March: Greece 3-2 Azerbaijan

11 March: Croatia 6-2 Sweden

7 March: Greece 0-1 Croatia

4 February: Sweden 2-3 Croatia

4 February: Azerbaijan 2-2 Greece

31 January: Croatia 9-2 Azerbaijan

17 December: Azerbaijan 3-3 Sweden

11 December: Sweden 1-4 Greece



Fixtures to come

15 April: Azerbaijan vs Croatia (18:00)

15 April: Greece vs Sweden (18:00)

Group 6

Results so far

12 March: Armenia 4-2 Kazakhstan

8 March: Denmark 1-3 Armenia

7 March: Kazakhstan 4-2 Albania

5 February: Albania 1-5 Armenia

5 February: Kazakhstan 7-3 Denmark

1 February: Armenia 4-0 Albania

1 February: Denmark 3-2 Kazakhstan

18 December: Kazakhstan 4-4 Armenia

18 December: Denmark 3-4 Albania

14 December: Armenia 4-3 Denmark

13 December: Albania 0-2 Kazakhstan

Fixtures to come

12 April: Albania vs Denmark (19:00)

Group 7 (complete)

Results

12 March: Netherlands 4-7 Portugal

12 March: Andorra 2-1 North Macedonia

7 March: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands

7 March: Portugal 5-0 Andorra

5 February: Andorra 1-1 Netherlands

5 February: Portugal 3-0 North Macedonia

1 February: Netherlands 5-5 Andorra

31 January: North Macedonia 1-5 Portugal

18 December: North Macedonia 1-1 Andorra

18 December: Portugal 4-2 Netherlands

13 December: Netherlands 4-0 North Macedonia

13 December: Andorra 2-7 Portugal

Group 8

Results so far

11 March: England 2-5 Bosnia and Herzegovina

11 March: Spain 6-0 Switzerland

7 March: Spain 7-0 England

6 March: Switzerland 0-9 Bosnia and Herzegovina

4 February: Bosnia and Herzegovina 10-1 Switzerland

4 February: England 0-6 Spain

17 December: Spain 6-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

16 December: England 5-1 Switzerland

13 December: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 England

12 December: Switzerland 0-9 Spain

Fixtures to come

15 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Spain (18:00)

15 April: Switzerland vs England (20:00)

Group 9

Results so far

11 April: Serbia 7-2 Austria

12 March: Belgium 2-3 Czechia

8 March: Austria 0-6 Czechia

7 March: Serbia 1-2 Belgium

5 February: Belgium 8-3 Serbia

4 February: Czechia 5-2 Austria

31 January: Belgium 7-2 Austria

18 December: Serbia 4-4 Czechia

13 December: Austria 1-6 Serbia

13 December: Czechia 3-0 Belgium

Fixtures to come

16 April: Czechia vs Serbia (18:30)

16 April: Austria vs Belgium (19:00)

Group 10

Results so far

4 February: France 9-4 Kosovo

4 February: Bulgaria 1-5 Georgia

31 January: Kosovo 0-5 France

31 January: Georgia 6-1 Bulgaria

17 December: Kosovo 6-2 Bulgaria

17 December: France 5-2 Georgia

13 December: Georgia 3-1 Kosovo

13 December: Bulgaria 0-11 France

Fixtures to come

11 April: Kosovo vs Georgia (20:00)

11 April: France vs Bulgaria (21:05)

16 April: Bulgaria vs Kosovo (17:00)

16 April: Georgia vs France (17:00)

Contenders

While co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA men's futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023, including holders Portugal, entered directly in the main round. They are joined by the six teams that progressed from the April 2024 preliminary round (Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Switzerland).

Portugal have won the last two Futsal EUROs – in 2018 and 2022 – and also triumphed in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima.

Semi-finalists last time out, Spain have won seven European titles, while Italy have claimed two.

Twice runners-up, Ukraine also reached the 2022 semis, losing the third-place match to Spain.

Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia lost in the 2022 quarter-finals. Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, hosts the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia also contested that final tournament.

Belarus, Belgium, Czechia, France, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye have previously qualified as well.

The remaining contenders are hoping to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania as finals debutants.

Andorra got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage.

Malta got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage and had never won a competitive game before the preliminary round.

France and Ukraine reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan that ran from 14 September to 6 October. Kazakhstan lost in the quarter-finals and Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain made the round of 16.

In December, Norway got their first victory in a Futsal EURO main round or equivalent away to Montenegro, and England won what was their debut competitive home match, against Switzerland.

Ukraine beat Romania in the 2014 and 2018 final tournaments.

Italy defeated Finland twice in Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying, before the teams drew 3-3 at the finals.

Poland and Slovakia drew 2-2 at the 2022 finals. In qualifying for that tournament, Slovakia drew 4-4 at home to Moldova and won 4-0 away.

In 2024 World Cup qualifying, Slovenia downed Montenegro 3-1 at home and 4-1 away.

Azerbaijan beat Greece home and away in both EURO 2022 and 2024 World Cup qualifying. Greece edged Sweden 4-3 in the EURO 2022 qualifying round.

Denmark faced Albania in 2022 qualifying, winning one game apiece (both matches were played in Tirana).

Portugal defeated the Netherlands at the 2014 and 2022 final tournaments as well as the 2000 World Cup.

Spain saw off Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 at the 2022 finals, and beat Switzerland twice in qualifying (both games in Madrid). Bosnia and Herzegovina edged Switzerland 5-4 in 2022 qualifying.

Serbia and Czechia drew 2-2 at the 2012 World Cup finals. Serbia beat Czechia 8-7 on aggregate in a EURO 2018 play-off, and they also drew at home and won away against Belgium in 2024 World Cup qualifying. Belgium beat Austria home and away in the previous round of that same World Cup campaign.

In 2022 qualifying, France drew 4-4 at home to Georgia, who won the return 3-2 after having swept aside Kosovo 6-1 in the previous round. Kosovo defeated Bulgaria 2-0 in 2024 World Cup qualifying.

Qualifying format