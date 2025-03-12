Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying main round: Armenia, Czechia, Portugal into finals
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Armenia, Czechia and holders Portugal have booked their places alongside co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania, with seven finals slots and eight play-off places still up for grabs.
UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 qualifying is in full swing, with the ten main round groups running until 16 April.
Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far
Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Armenia, Czechia, Portugal
The ten main round group winners join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania in the 2026 finals from 20 January to 7 February in Riga and Kaunas, with the eight best runners-up entering the play-offs in September 2025.
Holders Portugal became the first team to seal qualification from the main round on 5 February after two consecutive wins against North Macedonia. That left them on 12 points from four games in Group 7, seven clear of the Netherlands. Czechia and Armenia were next to join them after sealing top spot in their sections on 12 March.
So far in qualifying, a number of nations have enjoyed record home crowds, or at least home competitive crowds: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark (the 3,570 against Albania nearly three times their previous record for a home futsal game), England, Finland, Germany (their home record 3,484 against Cyprus, an attendance number which they nearly matched in their loss to Ukraine), Kosovo, Norway, Switzerland and Sweden.
Main round groups
All confirmed kick-off times are CET
Group 1
Results so far
5 February: Cyprus 3-4 Romania
4 February: Ukraine 9-0 Germany
31 January: Germany 3-5 Ukraine
31 January: Romania 6-1 Cyprus
18 December: Germany 2-1 Cyprus
17 December: Romania 0-2 Ukraine
13 December: Cyprus 0-7 Ukraine
12 December: Romania 6-0 Germany
Fixtures to come
11 April: Ukraine vs Cyprus (17:00)
11 April: Germany vs Romania (TBC)
15 April: Cyprus vs Germany (10:00)
15 April: Romania vs Ukraine (17:00)
Group 2
Results so far
4 February: Finland 0-2 Italy
4 February: Belarus 5-0 Malta
30 January: Italy 2-2 Belarus
17 December: Malta 0-5 Finland
6 March: Belarus 3-0 Finland
6 March: Italy 11-1 Malta
9 March: Finland 1-3 Belarus
11 March: Malta 1-5 Italy
Fixtures to come
10 April: Finland vs Malta (18:00)
11 April: Belarus vs Italy (19:00)
16 April: Italy vs Finland (TBC)
16 April: Malta vs Belarus (19:00)
Group 3
Results so far
5 February: Moldova 4-3 Türkiye
4 February: Poland 6-1 Slovakia
18 December: Slovakia 3-2 Moldova
17 December: Türkiye 1-4 Poland
7 March: Moldova 1-3 Poland
7 March: Slovakia 7-2 Türkiye
12 March: Türkiye 4-8 Slovakia
12 March: Poland 3-0 Moldova
Fixtures to come
10 April: Moldova vs Slovakia (16:30)
10 April: Poland vs Türkiye (17:30)
15 April: Türkiye vs Moldova (TBC)
15 April: Slovakia vs Poland (TBC)
Group 4
Results so far
18 December: Slovenia 5-4 Hungary
16 December: Montenegro 0-1 Norway
12 December: Hungary 5-0 Montenegro
12 December: Norway 1-2 Slovenia
6 March: Montenegro 3-7 Slovenia
7 March: Hungary 4-0 Norway
11 March: Slovenia 5-1 Montenegro
12 March: Norway 4-2 Hungary
Fixtures to come
10 April: Montenegro vs Hungary (18:00)
10 April: Slovenia vs Norway (17:00)
15 April: Norway vs Montenegro (TBC)
15 April: Hungary vs Slovenia (11:29)
Group 5
Results so far
4 February: Sweden 2-3 Croatia
4 February: Azerbaijan 2-2 Greece
31 January: Croatia 9-2 Azerbaijan
17 December: Azerbaijan 3-3 Sweden
11 December: Sweden 1-4 Greece
7 March: Greece 0-1 Croatia
11 March: Greece 3-2 Azerbaijan
11 March: Croatia 6-2 Sweden
Fixtures to come
11 April: Sweden vs Azerbaijan (19:00)
11 April: Croatia vs Greece (19:00)
15 April: Greece vs Sweden (17:00)
15 April: Azerbaijan vs Croatia (17:00)
Group 6
Results so far
5 February: Albania 1-5 Armenia
5 February: Kazakhstan 7-3 Denmark
1 February: Armenia 4-0 Albania
1 February: Denmark 3-2 Kazakhstan
18 December: Kazakhstan 4-4 Armenia
18 December: Denmark 3-4 Albania
14 December: Armenia 4-3 Denmark
13 December: Albania 0-2 Kazakhstan
7 March: Kazakhstan 4-2 Albania
8 March: Denmark 1-3 Armenia
12 March: Armenia 4-2 Kazakhstan
Fixtures to come
12 April: Albania vs Denmark (19:00)
Group 7
Results
5 February: Andorra 1-1 Netherlands
5 February: Portugal 3-0 North Macedonia
1 February: Netherlands 5-5 Andorra
31 January: North Macedonia 1-5 Portugal
18 December: North Macedonia 1-1 Andorra
18 December: Portugal 4-2 Netherlands
13 December: Netherlands 4-0 North Macedonia
13 December: Andorra 2-7 Portugal
7 March: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands
7 March: Portugal 5-0 Andorra
12 March: Netherlands 4-7 Portugal
12 March: Andorra 2-1 North Macedonia
Group 8
Results so far
4 February: Bosnia and Herzegovina 10-1 Switzerland
4 February: England 0-6 Spain
17 December: Spain 6-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
16 December: England 5-1 Switzerland
13 December: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 England
12 December: Switzerland 0-9 Spain
6 March: Switzerland 0-9 Bosnia and Herzegovina
7 March: Spain 7-0 England
11 March: England 2-5 Bosnia and Herzegovina
11 March: Spain 6-0 Switzerland
Fixtures to come
15 April: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Spain (18:00)
15 April: Switzerland vs England (20:00)
Group 9
Results so far
5 February: Belgium 8-3 Serbia
4 February: Czechia 5-2 Austria
31 January: Belgium 7-2 Austria
18 December: Serbia 4-4 Czechia
13 December: Austria 1-6 Serbia
13 December: Czechia 3-0 Belgium
7 March: Serbia 1-2 Belgium
8 March: Austria 0-6 Czechia
12 March: Belgium 2-3 Czechia
Fixtures to come
11 April: Serbia vs Austria (18:00)
16 April: Czechia vs Serbia (18:30)
16 April: Austria vs Belgium (19:00)
Group 10
Results so far
4 February: France 9-4 Kosovo
4 February: Bulgaria 1-5 Georgia
31 January: Kosovo 0-5 France
31 January: Georgia 6-1 Bulgaria
17 December: Kosovo 6-2 Bulgaria
17 December: France 5-2 Georgia
13 December: Georgia 3-1 Kosovo
13 December: Bulgaria 0-11 France
Fixtures to come
11 April: Kosovo vs Georgia (TBC)
11 April: France vs Bulgaria (21:05)
16 April: Bulgaria vs Kosovo (17:25)
16 April: Georgia vs France (18:33)
Contenders
- While co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania progress automatically to the finals, the top 34 qualifying contenders in the UEFA men's futsal national team coefficient ranking as of December 2023, including holders Portugal, entered directly in the main round. They are joined by the six teams that progressed from the April 2024 preliminary round (Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Malta and Switzerland).
- Portugal have won the last two Futsal EUROs – in 2018 and 2022 – and also triumphed in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 Futsal Finalissima.
- Semi-finalists last time out, Spain have won seven European titles, while Italy have claimed two.
- Twice runners-up, Ukraine also reached the 2022 semis, losing the third-place match to Spain.
- Finland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia lost in the 2022 quarter-finals. Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Italy, hosts the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia also contested that final tournament.
- Belarus, Belgium, Czechia, France, Hungary, Romania and Türkiye have previously qualified as well.
- The remaining contenders are hoping to join co-hosts Latvia and Lithuania as finals debutants.
- Andorra got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage.
- Malta got through a round of qualifying for the first time to reach this stage and had never won a competitive game before the preliminary round.
- France and Ukraine reached the semi-finals at the 2024 Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan that ran from 14 September to 6 October. Kazakhstan lost in the quarter-finals and Croatia, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain made the round of 16.
- In December, Norway got their first victory in a Futsal EURO main round or equivalent away to Montenegro, and England won what was their debut competitive home match, against Switzerland.
- Ukraine beat Romania in the 2014 and 2018 final tournaments.
- Italy defeated Finland twice in Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying, before the teams drew 3-3 at the finals.
- Poland and Slovakia drew 2-2 at the 2022 finals. In qualifying for that tournament, Slovakia drew 4-4 at home to Moldova and won 4-0 away.
- In 2024 World Cup qualifying, Slovenia downed Montenegro 3-1 at home and 4-1 away.
- Azerbaijan beat Greece home and away in both EURO 2022 and 2024 World Cup qualifying. Greece edged Sweden 4-3 in the EURO 2022 qualifying round.
- Denmark faced Albania in 2022 qualifying, winning one game apiece (both matches were played in Tirana).
- Portugal defeated the Netherlands at the 2014 and 2022 final tournaments as well as the 2000 World Cup.
- Spain saw off Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-1 at the 2022 finals, and beat Switzerland twice in qualifying (both games in Madrid). Bosnia and Herzegovina edged Switzerland 5-4 in 2022 qualifying.
- Serbia and Czechia drew 2-2 at the 2012 World Cup finals. Serbia beat Czechia 8-7 on aggregate in a EURO 2018 play-off, and they also drew at home and won away against Belgium in 2024 World Cup qualifying. Belgium beat Austria home and away in the previous round of that same World Cup campaign.
- In 2022 qualifying, France drew 4-4 at home to Georgia, who won the return 3-2 after having swept aside Kosovo 6-1 in the previous round. Kosovo defeated Bulgaria 2-0 in 2024 World Cup qualifying.
Futsal EURO 2026 dates
Play-off draw: 15 May 2025
Play-offs: 15-24 September 2025
Final tournament draw (Kaunas) 24 October 2025
Final tournament (Latvia & Lithuania): 20 January–7 February 2026