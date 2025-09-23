Futsal EURO 2026 play-offs: Italy qualify as ties conclude
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Italy pipped Kazakhstan on penalties while Georgia, Belgium and Hungary lead their ties as the second legs are played.
Italy are through to the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 finals as the four play-offs conclude on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The eight best main round runners-up meet over two legs to decide the last four places in the finals with two-time champions Italy pipping Kazakhstan on penalties in the first tie to conclude.
While the ten main round group winners (including Slovenia) progressed directly to the finals to join Latvia and Lithuania from 21 January to 7 February 2026, the eight play-off teams (the best runners-up) compete in four ties for the remaining spots.
Through to Futsal EURO 2026 finals so far
Armenia, Belarus, Croatia, Czechia, France, Italy, Latvia (co-hosts), Lithuania (co-hosts), Poland, Portugal (holders), Slovenia (co-hosts), Spain, Ukraine
*Play-off winners
All kick-off times CET
Second legs
Tuesday 23 September
Kazakhstan 3-2 Italy (aet, agg: 4-4, Italy win 2-0 on penalties)
Having been without Douglas Junior, Leo and Birzhan Orazov for the first leg, Kazakhstan welcomed back the trio in Astana and struck early through Dauren Tursagulov. Matheus Barichello restored Italy's aggregate lead but Albert Akbalikov made sure it was level overall at half-time. Luis Turmena's long-range free-kick edged Italy back ahead but Edson's corner deflected off Gabriel Motta into his own goal to force extra time.
There were chances at both ends but for the first time a Futsal EURO qualifying play-off went to penalties. Italy goalkeeper Jurij Bellobuono saved from Akbalikov, Arnold Knaub and Douglas Junior, and although Venâncio hit the bar with the visitors' second kick, Turmena and Gabriel Motta converted their efforts either side and Edson's miss ensured Italy keep up their record of qualifying for every Futsal EURO final tournament as Kazakhstan miss out on a major tournament for the first time since 2014.
Slovakia vs Georgia (18:30, first leg: 1-4)
To follow
Wednesday 24 September
Romania vs Hungary (18:30, first leg: 2-3)
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belgium (20:00, first leg: 2-7)
First legs
Friday 19 September
Belgium 7-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Belgium took a step towards their first finals appearance since hosting in 2014 with a big win in the city where they staged those finals: Antwerp. Just past the midway point in the first half Kenneth Vanderheyden struck twice in 34 seconds and soon Marvin Ghislandi and Benneth Vaelen had made it four. Srdjan Ivanković's two goals before the break for the visitors sandwiched Jamal Aabbou's effort for Belgium. Aabbou and Matteo Cordier increased the advantage late on.
Thursday 18 September
Georgia 4-1 Slovakia
In the meeting of two teams that reached the last eight on their finals debut in 2022, Georgia look best-placed to qualify again. Archil Sebiskveradze made it 1-0 at the break, Giorgi Chimakadze doubled the lead after half-time and, although Sebastián Bačo soon pulled a goal back, Sebiskveradze and Shota Tophuria struck in the space of 39 seconds late on.
Italy 2-1 Kazakhstan
Two-time champions Italy went ahead in the 15th minute through Giovanni Pulvirenti and Julio De Oliveira doubled the lead not long before the half-hour. Chingiz Yesenamanov pulled one back but Higuita hit the woodwork late on.
Hungary 3-2 Romania
Baltazár Büki gave Hungary the lead early in the second half. Robert Crișan equalised only for Büki and Sándor Máté Hadházi to respond before Sergiu-David Gavrila pulled one back in Debrecen, where Hungary pipped Romania in an epic play-off to reach the 2016 finals.
- Kazakhstan beat two-time champions Italy 4-1 in the 2022 group stage and 5-2 in the 2016 quarter-finals.
- Hungary pipped Romania in a thrilling play-off to reach the 2016 finals; in the return leg Florin Matei completed his hat-trick early in extra time only for Zoltán Dróth to equalise in the 47th minute and then win the tie for the home side in Debrecen with one second left.
- In their only previous competitive meeting, Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Belgium 2-1 in Sarajevo in a main round qualifier for the 2012 finals.
- Georgia and Slovakia have never previously met competitively; both qualified for the first time in 2022 and reached the quarter-finals.