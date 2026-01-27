UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 2 Tuesday round-up: Hungary 1-5 Portugal, Poland 0-4 Italy

Holders Portugal are through to the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-finals as Group D winners at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana after Poland's hopes were ended and Italy set up a last-day decider with Hungary.

In the meeting of the two teams that won on Saturday, Portugal defeated Hungary 5-1. And that result proved enough for Portugal to get past the group stage for the eighth edition running as Italy then beat Poland 4-0 thanks to a Julio De Oliveira hat-trick. Italy's victory eliminated their opponents and sent them ahead of Hungary on goal difference before they meet for the other available quarter-final slot on Thursday.

Group D: Hungary 1-5 Portugal

Portugal fell behind early in their opener before a familiar comeback win against Italy, but today they struck first within 23 seconds, Erick Mendonça sweeping home Pany Varela's kick-in. Lúcio Rocha doubled the advantage in the sixth minute after being set up by Diogo Santos, and Hungary – who beat Poland on Saturday for their first-ever finals win – did well to keep the scoreline down to 2-0 at half-time.

Diogo Santos then struck Portugal's third, and his own third of the final, less than two minutes into the second half after intercepting a Hungary pass, and that was soon followed by Tomás Paçó turning and shooting in with the outside of his right foot. Márk Fekete hit the post for Hungary but, as they pushed for a goal, Pany Varela was able to score into an unguarded net, though Balázs Rutai later pulled one back.

Player of the Match: Diogo Santos (Portugal)

Key stat: This victory extended Portugal's record Futsal EURO winning runs to 13 in final tournaments and 17 including qualifiers.

Futsal EURO 2026 reaction: Erick on Portugal win

Jorge Braz, Portugal coach: "I'm very, very happy with the performance. Hungary are very organised and can complicate things if you get distracted in details. It was a very consistent performance during the 40 minutes and I'm very satisfied, but we have to get better."

Sergio Mullor, Hungary coach: "First we must congratulate Portugal as they are an incredible team; nobody will dispute that. Conceding in the first seconds made it more difficult, but we understood this was not our match, and we will try to go into the Italy match in the best shape possible, without any suspensions."

Erick Mendonça, Portugal player: "It was a very tough match. We tried our best, we were very prepared for the game and we won, but right now we are focused on Poland and we will try to finish in first place. Scoring early was important for us for our confidence.

"We must focus [on Thursday against Poland]. Even if top spot is guaranteed, we will try to win and do our best. It was special to score today because I don't often get many, but the most important thing is to help the team."

Rafael Henrique Da Silva, Hungary player: "We made some mistakes early on, which allowed Portugal to score, but I think now this game is over we can put our nerves to the side. Today was hard, but it was a good experience and a good step for us. We will fight against Italy and go 100%."

Futsal EURO 2026 tickets

Group D: Poland 0-4 Italy

Both teams were below strength, with Poland missing suspended captain Tomasz Kriezel and Italy without Italo Rossetti and Giovanni Pulvirenti, both sent off against Portugal. The Azzurri did not take long to break the deadlock, though, De Oliveira squeezing a shot in at the near post, and he added a second in the 13th minute following a swift counter.

Matheus Barichello made it three as he won possession and broke forward, rebounding the ball in after his initial shot had been saved by Michał Widuch. Poland looked to respond after the break, but there was no way past Italy keeper Jurij Bellobuono or, on more than one occasion, the woodwork. Instead, De Oliveira completed his hat-trick, pouncing when Gabriel Motta's shot was parried.

Player of the Match: Julio De Oliveira (Italy)

Key stat: Italy ended a run of seven finals matches without a win across four tournaments, going back to a 7-0 defeat of Czechia in 2016 which ensured their most recent progress past the group stage.

Reaction to follow

Next games in Group D: Thursday 29 January

Portugal vs Poland (20:30 CET, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice)

Italy vs Hungary (20:30 CET, Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)