Futsal EURO qualifying round draw

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, and for the first time 50 nations have entered, with 33 of them involved in the qualifying round.

Qualifying round draw: 29 January–1 February

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Switzerland, Cyprus, Gibraltar

Group B: Belgium (hosts), Montenegro, Armenia, Scotland

Group C: Poland, Sweden, Greece, Malta (hosts)

Group D: Albania, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra, San Marino

Group E: Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland

Group F: Georgia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany, Austria

Group G: Latvia (hosts), Denmark, Estonia

Group H: Moldova (hosts), England, Israel

Group I: North Macedonia (hosts), Norway, Wales

Austria and Northern Ireland are making their debuts

Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage to join 16 teams given byes

The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April

Qualifying format

Qualifying will consist of four stages: qualifying round (mini-tournaments), qualifying round play-offs (home and away), qualifying group stage (home and away) and play-offs (home and away).

Hosts Netherlands enter in final tournament

The teams competing in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round will enter in the qualifying group stage: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine

All other entrants start in the qualifying round

Draw procedure

Teams were split into four seeding tiers according to the new Elo-based futsal men's national-team coefficient ranking taken on 28 October 2019. The fourth tier has six teams, to complete the four-team groups.

Nine teams were pre-selected as mini-tournament hosts and placed in Pot 1, drawn into the position according to their coefficient ranking. As Malta are in tier 4, they had to be placed in a four-team group.

The remaining teams were drawn by seeding tier to fill the remaining places in the group

Based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, Kosovo and Bosnia & Herzegovina cannot be drawn into the same group

Pot 1: mini-tournament hosts

Bosnia and Herzegovina (seeding position 1)

Belgium (1)

Georgia (1)

Latvia (1)

North Macedonia (1)

Moldova (1)

Bulgaria (2)

Lithuania (3)

Malta (4)

Pot 2: position 4

Gibraltar

San Marino

Scotland

Northern Ireland

Austria

Pot 3: position 3

Armenia

Greece

Germany

Cyprus

Wales

Israel

Andorra

Estonia

Pot 4: position 2

Turkey

Kosovo

Montenegro

England

Sweden

Switzerland

Norway

Denmark

Pot 5: position 1

Hungary

Poland

Albania

Road to the Netherlands



Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon

Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020

Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon

Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021

Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021

Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon

Play-offs: October 2021

Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc

Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands