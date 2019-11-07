Futsal EURO qualifying round draw
Thursday 7 November 2019
The qualifying round draw is made, involving 33 of the record entry of 55 nations.
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 has a new format and an expanded 16-team final tournament in the Netherlands, and for the first time 50 nations have entered, with 33 of them involved in the qualifying round.
Qualifying round draw: 29 January–1 February
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Switzerland, Cyprus, Gibraltar
Group B: Belgium (hosts), Montenegro, Armenia, Scotland
Group C: Poland, Sweden, Greece, Malta (hosts)
Group D: Albania, Bulgaria (hosts), Andorra, San Marino
Group E: Hungary, Turkey, Lithuania (hosts), Northern Ireland
Group F: Georgia (hosts), Kosovo, Germany, Austria
Group G: Latvia (hosts), Denmark, Estonia
Group H: Moldova (hosts), England, Israel
Group I: North Macedonia (hosts), Norway, Wales
- Austria and Northern Ireland are making their debuts
- Group winners progress directly to the qualifying group stage to join 16 teams given byes
- The nine runners-up and five best third-placed teams (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) enter the qualifying play-offs in April
Qualifying format
Qualifying will consist of four stages: qualifying round (mini-tournaments), qualifying round play-offs (home and away), qualifying group stage (home and away) and play-offs (home and away).
- Hosts Netherlands enter in final tournament
- The teams competing in the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round will enter in the qualifying group stage: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine
- All other entrants start in the qualifying round
Draw procedure
- Teams were split into four seeding tiers according to the new Elo-based futsal men's national-team coefficient ranking taken on 28 October 2019. The fourth tier has six teams, to complete the four-team groups.
- Nine teams were pre-selected as mini-tournament hosts and placed in Pot 1, drawn into the position according to their coefficient ranking. As Malta are in tier 4, they had to be placed in a four-team group.
- The remaining teams were drawn by seeding tier to fill the remaining places in the group
- Based on decisions taken by the UEFA Executive Committee, Kosovo and Bosnia & Herzegovina cannot be drawn into the same group
Draw pots
Pot 1: mini-tournament hosts
Bosnia and Herzegovina (seeding position 1)
Belgium (1)
Georgia (1)
Latvia (1)
North Macedonia (1)
Moldova (1)
Bulgaria (2)
Lithuania (3)
Malta (4)
Pot 2: position 4
Gibraltar
San Marino
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Austria
Pot 3: position 3
Armenia
Greece
Germany
Cyprus
Wales
Israel
Andorra
Estonia
Pot 4: position 2
Turkey
Kosovo
Montenegro
England
Sweden
Switzerland
Norway
Denmark
Pot 5: position 1
Hungary
Poland
Albania
Road to the Netherlands
Qualifying round play-off draw: 13 February 2020, Nyon
Qualifying round play-offs: April 2020
Qualifying group stage draw: 14 May 2020, Nyon
Qualifying group stage matchdays 1 & 2: February 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 3 & 4: April 2021
Qualifying group stage matchdays 5 & 6: September 2021
Play-off draw: September 2021, Nyon
Play-offs: October 2021
Final tournament draw: late 2021, tbc
Final tournament: 19 January–6 February 2022, Netherlands