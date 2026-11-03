UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima 2026: TV, streaming

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

See how to watch throughout Europe the four-team event taking place at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state from Friday to Sunday.

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima 2026: TV, streaming
CONMEBOL

The second Futsal Finalissima will be played at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state from Friday 6 November to Sunday 8 November, with Spain and Portugal joining hosts Brazil and Argentina.

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below.

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in Europe

In all European territories (except Poland, Portugal and Ukraine): UEFA.tv
Poland: TVP
Portugal: Canal 11
Ukraine: Megogo

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in South America

Brazil: CazéTV, UOL
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima online in all other territories

Matches will be broadcast live on UEFA.tv and on the CONMEBOL Copa América YouTube channel.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, November 3, 2026