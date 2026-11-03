Where to watch Futsal Finalissima 2026: TV, streaming

The second Futsal Finalissima will be played at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state from Friday 6 November to Sunday 8 November, with Spain and Portugal joining hosts Brazil and Argentina.

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below.

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in Europe

In all European territories (except Poland, Portugal and Ukraine): UEFA.tv

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Canal 11

Ukraine: Megogo

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in South America

Brazil: CazéTV, UOL

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN

Where to watch Futsal Finalissima online in all other territories

Matches will be broadcast live on UEFA.tv and on the CONMEBOL Copa América YouTube channel.