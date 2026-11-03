Where to watch Futsal Finalissima 2026: TV, streaming
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
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See how to watch throughout Europe the four-team event taking place at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state from Friday to Sunday.
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The second Futsal Finalissima will be played at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state from Friday 6 November to Sunday 8 November, with Spain and Portugal joining hosts Brazil and Argentina.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below.
Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in Europe
In all European territories (except Poland, Portugal and Ukraine): UEFA.tv
Poland: TVP
Portugal: Canal 11
Ukraine: Megogo
Where to watch Futsal Finalissima on TV and online in South America
Brazil: CazéTV, UOL
Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela: ESPN
Where to watch Futsal Finalissima online in all other territories
Matches will be broadcast live on UEFA.tv and on the CONMEBOL Copa América YouTube channel.