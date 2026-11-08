Futsal Finalissima 2026 final report: Brazil 0-3 Spain

Spain scored three goals in the last nine minutes to beat Brazil and win the Futsal Finalissima at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state.

The hosts had the better of the chances but could find no way past Didac Plana. Gon Castejón and Cecilio Morales eventually put Spain two goals ahead, and after Dyego missed a penalty for Brazil, Antonio Pérez made it three in the final second.

In the earlier game, Portugal – who won the first Finalissima in 2022 by beating Spain – missed out on third place as they lost 3-1 to Argentina.

Match in brief: Spain produce late surge

Brazil nearly gave the home fans something to cheer in the opening seconds as Spain goalkeeper Didac Plana missed a header, only for Arthur to put the ball wide. Didac Plana then made several vital stops as the hosts proved unable to find a breakthrough, despite enjoying the better of the first half.

The second half continued in the same pattern, with not much between the teams but Brazil looking the likelier to score. Instead, Spain took the lead in the 32nd minute from a swift counterattack, the ball swept across by Antonio Pérez for Gon Castejón to produce a driven finish on the right. The goalscorer had only been called up on the eve of the finals due to Mellado's injury.

Now the hosts had to push, introducing Marcel as flying goalkeeper. However, he was dispossessed by Adolfo and Cecilio Morales, who advanced to roll the ball into the unguarded net. And although Brazil then won a last-minute penalty when Adolfo brought down Pito, Dyego could only hit the crossbar, a miss punished when Antonio Pérez made it three with a long-range shot into an empty net as time ran out.

Only once before in the 34 meetings between these futsal giants had a team shut out their opponents, when Spain won a December 2005 friendly in Brazil. Now, having suffered defeats by Brazil in three of their four FIFA Futsal World Cup final encounters, Spain have equalled their biggest margin of victory against their South American rivals, set in a 1991 friendly.

Brazil 0-3 Spain: Final as it happened

Line-ups

Brazil: Willian (GK), Fabinho, Neguinho, Pito, Arthur; Matheus (GK), Lucas Gomes, Jacaré, Dyego, Leandro Lino, Vinicius Rocha, Marcel, Wesley França, Felipe

Spain: Didac Plana (GK), Antonio Pérez, Adolfo, David Novoa, Gon Castejón; Jesús Herrero (GK), Cecilio Morales, Ricardo Mayor, Adrián Rivera, Muñoz Pablo, José Raya, Santa Cruz, Mario Rivillos, Sergio González

Argentina went ahead in the opening seconds when Leandro Altamirano played a one-two with Agustín Raggiati, broke forward and sent a shot past Bernardo Paçó. Portugal had most of the play in the rest of the first half, but Argentina goalkeeper Lukas Acosta kept them at bay and Kutchy struck both posts with a shot just before the break.

Portugal eventually got their equaliser when Hugo Neves struck from a tight angle after being slipped through by a pass from Pany Varela. Although the 2022 champions then looked the more likely team to score, Tomás Paçó deflected into his own goal from a crossed kick-in by Lucas Bolo, who made it 3-1 himself late on with a long-range shot into an empty Portugal net with Diogo Santos on as flying keeper.