The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO final tournament will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga in the Latvian capital.

The new competition was announced by the UEFA Executive Committee as part of a revamp of UEFA's futsal competitions.

Finals (8–14 September)

The seven main-round group winners will join hosts Latvia in the finals next September.

will join in the next September. In the finals, two groups of four will be formed, with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals .

will be formed, with the . Qualified: Latvia (hosts), Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine

The draw will be streamed live at 20:00CET (21:00 local time) on 7 June in the fan park by Daugava Stadium, Riga ahead of the European Qualifier between Latvia and Israel.

Schedule

Group stage: 8, 9, 11 September

Semi-finals: 12 September

Final 14 September

Group 1 (played in Finland)

Winners: Poland

Group 2 (played in Slovenia)

Winners: Netherlands

Group 3 (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Winners: Portugal

Group 4 (played in FYR Macedonia)

Winners: Ukraine

Group 5 (played in Georgia)

Winners: Spain

Group 6 (played in Russia)

Winners: Russia

Group 7 (played in Croatia)

Winners: Croatia

Seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September at Arena Riga.

Group A (played in Lithuania)

Winners: Greece

Group B (played in San Marino)

Winners: Cyprus

Two group winners progress to main round

Calendar

Hosts selected: 27 September 2018, Nyon

Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018, Nyon

Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2019

Main round: 26–31 March 2019

Finals draw: 7 June, Riga

Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019, Riga

THE REGULATIONS

Download the official competition regulations