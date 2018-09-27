UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2019: full guide

The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO finals will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 in Riga.

U19 Futsal logo
©Getty Images

The first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO final tournament will be an eight-team event from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga in the Latvian capital.

Finals (8–14 September)

  • The seven main-round group winners will join hosts Latvia in the finals next September.
  • In the finals, two groups of four will be formed, with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals.
  • Qualified: Latvia (hosts), Croatia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine
  • The draw will be streamed live at 20:00CET (21:00 local time) on 7 June in the fan park by Daugava Stadium, Riga ahead of the European Qualifier between Latvia and Israel.

Schedule
Group stage: 8, 9, 11 September
Semi-finals: 12 September
Final 14 September

Main round (24–30 March)

Group 1 (played in Finland)
Winners: Poland

Group 2 (played in Slovenia)
Winners: Netherlands

Group 3 (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Winners: Portugal

Group 4 (played in FYR Macedonia)
Winners: Ukraine

Group 5 (played in Georgia)
Winners: Spain

Group 6 (played in Russia)
Winners: Russia

Group 7 (played in Croatia)
Winners: Croatia

  • Seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September at Arena Riga.

Preliminary round (21–26 January)

Group A (played in Lithuania)
Winners: Greece

Group B (played in San Marino)
Winners: Cyprus

  • Two group winners progress to main round

Calendar

Hosts selected: 27 September 2018, Nyon
Qualifying draw: 1 November 2018, Nyon
Preliminary round: 21–26 January 2019
Main round: 26–31 March 2019
Finals draw: 7 June, Riga
Final Tournament: 8–14 September 2019, Riga

THE REGULATIONS

Download the official competition regulations

Top