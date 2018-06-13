Croatia-Spain UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship 2018/19 Final

Arena Riga - Riga
Final
Croatia
1-6 -
Spain
  • Mužar 13'00''
  • Ricardo Mayor 5'20''
  • Adrián 14'13'', 23'53''
  • Cristian Molina 18'26''
  • Antonio Pérez 19'33'' (2P)
  • Povill 22'25''
      Croatia

        Substitutes
            Live statistics
            Corners
            2
            Total attempts
            7
            On target
            2
            Off target
            4
            Blocked
            1
            Disciplinary matters
            1 Yellow cards 0 Red cards

            Spain

              Substitutes
                  Live statistics
                  Corners
                  11
                  Total attempts
                  32
                  On target
                  11
                  Off target
                  12
                  Blocked
                  9
                  Disciplinary matters
                  2 Yellow cards 0 Red cards
